Calling all parade lovers

The city of Wahpeton is calling everyone who loves a parade.
Individuals, service clubs, organizations and businesses are invited to take part in the 2019 Holiday Lights Parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 in Chahinkapa Park.
“This is part of ‘Thanks For 150 Years,’ the fourth weekend of our Wahpeton Sesquicentennial,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “We’re going through the park because it will mean we won’t be blocking traffic or having to travel down a busy downtown street.”
Vehicles, floats, tractors and bicycles are welcome to participate in the parade.
“There is no application or a fee to enter. All we’re asking is that anyone interested in being the parade contacts my office, whether by email or calling, so I can keep a list of who is involved,” DeVries said.
Prior to the parade, the Prairie Rose Carousel at Chahinkapa Zoo will offer free rides from 4-6 p.m.
“We’d like all people taking part in the parade to enter the park on the Fourth Street North entrance,” DeVries said. “We’ll be lined up by and along the Bois de Sioux Golf Course by 5:45 p.m.”
Parade spectators are asked to park in parking lots, not along R.J. Hughes Drive. Parking along Hughes Drive is expected to block other spectators’ views of the parade. Spectators are also asked to enter Chahinkapa Park at its Second Street North or First Street North entrances.
“We’ll be ending at the Rosemeade Chalet in Chahinkapa Park, for visits with Santa Claus, cider and other treats,” DeVries said.
A fireworks show is scheduled to follow the Holiday Lights Parade and could occur as early as 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
“Little Unny’s Fireworks has agreed to provide the fireworks,” DeVries said. “They did so for our fireworks display in February, which was really well-received. The fireworks will be launched at John Randall Field and the chalet is going to be the place to see them from.”
“Thanks For 150 Years,” the concluding weekend in Wahpeton’s year-round sesquicentennial celebration, will be held as part of the Thanksgiving holiday. The week of Monday, Nov. 25 is expected to be filled with festive events.
“Holiday Lane is coming back,” DeVries said. “It’s debuting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the same evening as the Wahpeton Christmas Tree lighting.”
Eleven hundred lights adorned the 2018 Wahpeton Christmas Tree, which was 22 feet high, displayed at Heritage Square and received from Landmark Landscaping in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The Wahpeton Christmas Tree has traditionally been the centerpiece of city holiday decorations, including the tree at Volunteer Park on the Red River’s bank, displays at the Leach Public Library and Richland County Courthouse lawns and Holiday Lane itself.
Holiday Lane, which debuted in 2018, is a lighting display utilizing trees and structures in Chahinkapa Park.
For more photos of holiday decorations, visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.
