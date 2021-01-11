Calls for Fischbach, Hagedorn to be expelled from Congress

Two U.S. representatives from Minnesota, Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn, both Republicans, voted against the certification of the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The two legislators cast their vote Wednesday evening, after the insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is calling for Fischbach and Hagedorn to be expelled from Congress. DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said the two legislators’ actions validated the insurrectionist mob’s conspiracy of a “stolen election.”
"Just three days after Representatives Hagedorn and Fischbach swore oaths to defend the United States Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, they violated those oaths by lending aid and comfort to an insurrectionist mob through their votes to overturn the results of a free and fair American election," Martin said in a statement.
He continued, stating, “Today, I am calling on Congressional leaders to begin the formal process of expelling Representatives Hagedorn and Fischbach from the House of Representatives.”
Fischbach — who represents District 7 in which Wilkin County falls under — released a statement defending her decision Wednesday morning.
“Today, I plan to vote for the objections to the certification of electoral votes in certain contested states. This election was shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore,” Fischbach stated. “In order to fulfill my duty to the constitution and my constituents, I believe there must be a proper investigation to consider these claims.”
Hagedorn, who is serving his second term in Congress representing Minnesota District 1, also released a statement on Jan. 7, citing concerns that states altered their election laws “without the consent of respective state legislatures, as is required under the United States Constitution.”
“My votes today are intended to encourage state legislatures to reclaim their authority and restore election integrity. Moving forward, Electoral College inequities must be addressed in a timely fashion by state legislatures, and, when necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said in the statement.
Neither Fischbach nor Hagedorn have released statements responding to calls for their expulsion from Congress as of Monday, Jan. 11.
The movement to expel the lawmakers is paired with a push to remove President Donald Trump from office before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Among those in support is Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.).
“President Trump incited seditionists to attack the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert the will of the American people and overturn the results of the presidential election,” Smith stated Thursday. “He is a clear and present danger to our democracy, and to our domestic and national security. He should be removed from office immediately, either through the 25th amendment or impeachment.”
Removing Trump from office could be achieved through impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, in which Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of the Cabinet would need to vote to remove Trump from office.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated Monday, Jan. 11 the House will move forward with the impeachment if Pence does not act on the 25th Amendment by Wednesday, Jan. 13.
