Calm words from Richland commissioner candidates

Rollie Ehlert surprised the audience of a Tuesday, Oct. 18 candidate forum in Wahpeton.
Giving his closing comments, the incumbent Richland County, North Dakota, commissioner recognized Richland County District Court Judge Bradley Cruff. Ehlert shared the story of being approached by a county citizen while out to dinner.
“He told me, ‘Whatever you do, do not ever defund (the county’s) drug court,’” Ehlert said. “They had a relative that was a graduate of that program. That’s someone that we’re putting back into (society). They are a productive member of our county again. They’re paying taxes. They’re going to work every day. It’s a big deal.”
Ehlert’s praise of the Richland County Treatment Court is characteristic of comments made by county board of commissioners candidates in this election season. Once again in Wahpeton, incumbents Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Ehlert and candidate Terry Goerger opted against strong comments about each other’s performance as leaders. The four candidates are each seeking a four-year term in office. Only three will be elected.
“To be a good leader, one needs to be to be a servant to those you are leading,” Goerger said, quoting his friend, football coach Gus Bradley. “Help others to be better. Give them the tools to be better. Take care of the ones next to you and you’ll be successful.”
“I’ve been in Richland County my entire life,” Berg said. “With my past record and the years I’ve served Richland County and the state of North Dakota, you’ll see that I’m dedicated, committed and proud to be here tonight. I want to continue to serve the residents of Richland County.”
“This commission is only as strong as it works as a body together. In the last eight years, I think we’ve really worked well together. These three other gentlemen are great candidates as well. I’d prefer that you vote for me, but if you so choose …” said Berseth, who also got in some good-natured ribbing of fellow Commissioners Tim Campbell and Perry Miller.
Tuesday’s forum was hosted by the American Association of University Women’s Wahpeton affiliate. It was moderated by Edd Goerger and can be seen in full by watching “Wahpeton, North Dakota Live Stream” on YouTube. A total of 13 U.S., North Dakota District 25 and Richland County candidates were official speakers at the event.
Closer looks at the Richland County Sheriff’s race and the races for North Dakota’s U.S. Senate and House of Representatives seats will be included in upcoming issues of Daily News and News Monitor.
Don’t forget:
Richland County voters are reminded that the following voting sites will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8:
• Colfax Community Center, Colfax, North Dakota
• Fairmount Community Center, Fairmount, North Dakota
• Hankinson Community Center, Hankinson, North Dakota
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• Mooreton Community Center, Mooreton, North Dakota
• Wahpeton Event Center, Wahpeton
• Wyndmere Fire Fall, Wyndmere, North Dakota
All qualified electors of Richland County are allowed to use any of the county’s vote centers to cast a ballot on Election Day. Absentee ballot information is also available by visiting vote.nd.gov, calling 701-642-7700 or visiting the Richland County Auditor’s Office in Wahpeton.
