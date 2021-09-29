Calvary Cemetery reports toppled stones, driven over graves

Nearly a dozen graves were affected, from the three knocked over markers to approximately eight lower stones that were driven over. Ressler said the cemetery is not staffed enough for night supervision nor has enough power for multiple security cameras.
Grave markers off their bases and visible tire tracks at the damage scenes were among the evidence of recent destruction at Calvary Cemetery, southwest rural Wahpeton.
The incident is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, groundskeeper Don Ressler said. A sheriff’s deputy who Ressler said had been at the scene was contacted for more information, but did not respond by press time.
Ressler said he first became aware of damage at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. He had been at the cemetery the previous afternoon and believes damage happened sometime Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
“I went out there and was going to go out mowing,” Ressler said. “I looked out to the northwest of the cemetery and I did a double take. One stone was knocked down. I started walking around. My guess is that whatever did this made something of a big loop as they were going around.”
Three gravestones were knocked over, but they were not broken. Ressler said he expected to have a small excavator at Calvary to lift and return the stones to their pedestals.
“Luckily, we don’t have to order any new stones,” Ressler said.
“This is my sixth year taking care of the cemetery and this is the only time it’s happened to me,” Ressler said.
Ressler did not do much speculation about the actual incident. He is certain that at least one pickup truck was involved. Law enforcement did collect “some pieces from a vehicle laying out there.”
“I would just hope that when they go into the cemetery, it’s to pay respect to the graves and remember to respect property,” Ressler said.
