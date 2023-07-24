Camp S'more attendees visit Circle J Ranch

Teams of two picked a pony with a delivery bag at the Pony Express station. Each team was given sight words to put in delivery bags attached to the ponies. Students delivered the mail to the correct ranches. As they delivered the mail, they were to read each word aloud. When finished, they returned to their ranch and read the mail to the cowpony and wrote messages for other teams at other ranches.
Students worked on fluency at the word racer station. The relay race saw each person with the stick horse weave around cones, reading each word on the cone correctly, as fast as they could go. If racers mispronounced or skipped a word, it was back to the beginning. Once to the end of the cones, a teammate took the horse and went back in the opposite direction. Students continued back and forth until they had read both sides of the cones.
After each station, ranch owner Rachel Johnson shouted 'Yee haw!' which meant it was time to switch stations. Students waited near the pony express station. 'The horses just know, intuitively, what each student needs, it's amazing,' Johnson said. 'Whether the kid is loud and active, the horse just knows.'
Breckenridge students played a game of "Super Pooper Scooper," at Circle J Ranch on Monday, July 24 as week of Camp S'more began. Students gathered the pretend "horse apples" and put them in the wheelbarrow. They then took the piles and sorted them into word families, which they would use to make up a story.
We've got more photo coverage of the students' day on the ranch.