Campbell couple renovating Wahpeton’s Queen Anne house

Brock and Cynthia Lorenzetti, Campbell, Minnesota, are putting down new roots at one of Wahpeton’s most recognizable residences.

The Lorenzettis are individually originally from California and Nebraska. They have a combined eight children. The couple will eventually make 804 Second Ave. N. their family’s home sweet home. Renovation is ongoing at the Queen Anne-style house, apparently putting an end to the idea that the building’s dilapidation had reached a point of no return.

Bringing the Queen Anne, seen here during the mid '20th century, back to a livable condition is a team effort. The Lorenzettis are proud to work with Scott’s Electric and Wright Plumbing of Wahpeton and Rusco Window, Fargo.
The Queen Anne, seen around the time of its construction, will be painted dark blue once the renovations are completed.


