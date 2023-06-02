Campbell couple renovating Wahpeton’s Queen Anne house

Brock and Cynthia Lorenzetti, Campbell, Minnesota, are putting down new roots at one of Wahpeton’s most recognizable residences.
The Lorenzettis are individually originally from California and Nebraska. They have a combined eight children. The couple will eventually make 804 Second Ave. N. their family’s home sweet home. Renovation is ongoing at the Queen Anne-style house, apparently putting an end to the idea that the building’s dilapidation had reached a point of no return.
Cynthia Lorenzetti enjoys painting and collects antiques. She thinks her family’s new home will be the perfect place for special items. She and Brock are delighted that only trash is being disposed of instead of the full building.
“We’ve taken out two 20-yard dumpsters,” Cynthia Lorenzetti said Wednesday, May 31. “We’re not done yet.”
Bringing the Queen Anne back to a livable condition is a team effort. The Lorenzettis are proud to work with Scott’s Electric and Wright Plumbing of Wahpeton and Rusco Window, Fargo.
Daily News visited 804 Second Ave. N. to see how the renovation has been going and learn more about the Lorenzettis’ story.
Daily News: How did you decide to acquire the Queen Anne?
Cynthia Lorenzetti: I work for the post office. I’m from the Breckenridge office and help at the Wahpeton office once in a while. I would drive past this house over the last eight years. I always wanted it. I Googled the house one day and an article came up that it was for sale. Richland County had it listed among their foreclosed properties for $14,090.06. They had a bunch of properties that were foreclosed because of back taxes. I said to my husband, “We have to get it. We have to save it.”
DN: That’s impressive that buying the house was done so quickly.
Brock Lorenzetti: It certainly was.
DN: What was the conversation like when you knew you were going to buy this house? I mean, obviously, you knew that you would be in for some work.
CL: I said, “Honey, I want this house. Is that okay?”
BL: I said, “Okay.”
CL: Pretty much. He was like, “Yeah. I love the house, too.”
DN: How long have you been working on renovations?
BL: It’s been about a month.
DN: Were you able to see the house before you bought it?
BL: Yes. We were able to have a little tour of the house before buying it. We walked around and still fell in love with it.
CL: We both knew that we had to have it.
BL: That was even with all the stuff that was all over the house. From that moment, after that, we figured out what our next steps were. We got the keys, we came in and we went to town.
CL: We’re trying to bring it back to the original state. As we were opening up walls, we were finding pocket doors hidden in the walls. We found arched doorways. We’re trying to bring all of that back. Anything in the walls that we find that’s original, we’re going to try getting back to its original state.
DN: How many possible bedrooms can the house have?
CL: Eight.
DN: How many bathrooms?
CL: Right now, there’s five. There are also be two full kitchens and three half-kitchens. There were four apartments in this building. We have a big family. We always have holidays at our house, so this will be the perfect size for having the family up for the holidays.
DN: Do you have a rough idea for when you hope to have the house residence-ready?
CL: No. Right now, we’re just trying to clean out the walls and get things ready for the plumbers and electricians. That’s what we’re doing right now.
DN: How have interactions with the neighbors been like?
CL: People drive by and they ask, “Tearing it down or fixing it up?” We say “Fixing it up” and we get thumbs up and honks.
BL: A lot of people have been happy about this.
DN: What’s been the craziest thing you’ve seen so far?
CL: The pocket doors in the walls. We’re hoping to find some more crazy things.
DN: What’s the one thing you most want done for the house?
CL: Having the porch back. There’s no porch from the corner of the house to the window. I had found a picture from before the porch was cut in half sometime during the 1950s or ‘60s. I was in seventh heaven when I saw that.
DN: How have your children reacted to the renovation?
CL: They’re super-excited. They cannot wait.
BL: They’re thrilled about living in a town where there’s a lot going on.
CL: This is a nice community, and there’s a lot of benefits for children. It’s also closer to our jobs. Brock works at the hospital in Fergus Falls. It’s a big improvement for all of us to be here.
DN: How do the folks in Campbell feel now that you’ve got yourselves an antique house?
CL: They’re sad, because we get along well with our neighbors. “We don’t want to see you go,” they said. But, well, I have to be close to work. They’re sad, but they’re also excited. A lot of the people we’ve talked to knew people who lived here before. It’s been really nice to hear about the grandparents, the best friends and the relatives.
DN: It looks like it’s really going to be amazing when the renovations are finished.
BL: It will be. It will be a lovely, beautiful home when we’re all done. It’s actually not going to be a big red house anymore, though. It will be the beautiful blue house.