Campbell man charged after crash that injured 3

A Campbell, Minnesota, man was charged with four felony counts of criminal vehicular operation after he allegedly crashed into a pickup in a stolen vehicle while high on meth, injuring three people Tuesday, July 6 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Devin Michael Knox, 36, was also charged with two gross misdemeanor counts related to criminal vehicular operation, according to court documents.
Knox allegedly slammed into the pickup going speeds of 60-70 mph. Two of the victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but one victim sustained significant internal injuries, according to the Alexandria Echo Press.
Knox's initial appearance - rule 8 is scheduled for Monday, July 19 at the Otter Tail County District Court in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
