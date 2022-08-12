Campbell man charged with first degree burglary

Caleb Willis

A Campbell, Minnesota, man was charged with first degree burglary and taken into Wilkin County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 9. Breckenridge police officers responded to the call about the defendant being in someone’s house.

Caleb Willis, 29, was found at a Seventh Street residence in Breckenridge, after witnesses reported him in their home. According to the criminal complaint, officers were already out searching for him regarding a complaint earlier that day.



