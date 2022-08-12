A Campbell, Minnesota, man was charged with first degree burglary and taken into Wilkin County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 9. Breckenridge police officers responded to the call about the defendant being in someone’s house.
Caleb Willis, 29, was found at a Seventh Street residence in Breckenridge, after witnesses reported him in their home. According to the criminal complaint, officers were already out searching for him regarding a complaint earlier that day.
One witness found Willis in the bathroom where he allegedly asked them not to call the police. He then left the bathroom and went to the living room where another witness met him, and he asked them not to call the police either, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. and placed Willis under arrest in relation to four warrants, burglary and trespassing.
The maximum penalty for felony first degree burglary is 20 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines.
Willis was seen in Wilkin County District Court Thursday, Aug. 11 for his first appearance in this case. He has been scheduled to be seen Aug. 23 for his initial appearance — rule 8.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be the lead prosecutor for this case. Willis requested and was granted representation from the public defender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.