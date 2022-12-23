Campbell mom marvels at care, compassion for local families

Liam Dixon, who recently turned 4, looks forward to a merry Christmas. Liam lives with his mom, Alexis Melby, dad, Luke Dixon, and baby sister Azariah Dixon, three months, in Campbell, Minnesota.
There are many special people in Liam’s life, from his mom, dad and sister, to his grandparents, to his fellow ballet and tap students and the teachers at KrAz Dance. Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, is another person who’s watched Liam grow up.
Family Footprints has allowed Liam’s family and many others in the southern Red River Valley feel like they have support and guidance. It’s possible in many ways, including donations, even among the Footprints families themselves.
“I think it is amazing that we are able to share with other families,” Melby said. “It’s amazing to be able to give to other families and for them to see that they’re not alone in struggling. They can ask for help and receive that help. We have so much that it’s great to be able to give back.”
Liam, his mom and his friend Sandy all recently enjoyed a visit to Polly’s Place, the children’s section of the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton. Liam, who is homeschooled and enjoys play dates with friends, eagerly showed items including a rubber cobra and magnetic train cars.
Melby and Block-Hansen talked together, also watching Liam as he solved problems like “How do I make this train track fit?” and “Am I using the computer mouse right?” In both cases, the grown ups gave suggestions, but ultimately allowed Liam to make his own decisions and have the personal victory of knowing that he did a good job.
Five years ago, Melby didn’t expect she would have such a close bond with Block-Hansen. Pregnant at age 17 and also truant from school, Melby was court-ordered to participate in Family Footprints.
“When I first met Sandy, I thought, ‘This isn’t going to happen,’” Melby said. “She was different. She made a different impact on my life than I expected her to. I was court-ordered and 17 and I thought, ‘I don’t know what this lady’s going to do for me. I don’t really care for her.’ Five years later, I’m still talking to her and we still have the best relationship.”
Those early days with Melby went differently for Block-Hansen.
“I was all about connecting with you,” Block-Hansen recalled. “The idea that the pregnancy was a whole new event in your life, a new experience, something to juggle along with school … I admired that she was willing to do all of that. We would sometimes meet on her farm and as we were doing that, I learned about horses. She might have been gaining some developmental skills from me, but I was also gaining skills from her.”
Block-Hansen’s care for Melby and her family has included helping the young woman graduate on time from high school. She is also among the many people eagerly watching as Liam Dixon grows up. Nearly 10 years of service for local families has earned Block-Hansen the nickname “Sandy Footprints.”
“I feel humbled and immeasurable joy to stand alongside these courageous parents as they wade through the turbulent waters of their own adverse childhood experiences as they understand and gain self-acceptance of themselves as they are becoming a better version of themselves,” Block-Hansen said.
When she was about to begin participating in Family Footprints, Melby doubted the resources available would not be much difference than what she could find from a round of Googling. What Melby ended up finding was genuine compassion, advocacy and also interest in her own success and her and Liam’s well-being.
Newborns, infants, toddlers and children all have their own sets of special milestones. Liam’s young life has included gaining cognition, social-emotional, motor and language skills. He, like his mom, is making what Block-Hansen considers to be courageous steps to his better self.
“Being a parent gives us the opportunity to reparent ourselves by making sense of our own early experiences,” Block-Hansen said. “Our children are not the only ones who will benefit from this making-sense process. We ourselves will come to live a more enriched life because we have integrated our past experiences into our present life story.
Children are particularly vulnerable to becoming the targets of the projection of one’s non-conscious emotions and unresolved issues, Block-Hansen explained.
“Our defensive adaptations from earlier in life can restrict our ability to be receptive and empathic to our children’s internal experience. Without our own reflective self-understanding process engaged, these defensive parental patterns of response can produce distortions in a child’s experience of relating and reality. Often the most challenging step toward transformative healing is acknowledging that there is unresolved business of the past. When conscious, concrete steps are taken to know the truth, we are walking the path toward healing and growth to becoming the parent we would like to be, rather than repeating history of the past,” she said.
Melby is proud of the times she can be a mom.
“It’s really quite different. I never expected myself to have kids. I always thought they were gross,” she said, laughing. “Liam’s definitely changed that perspective.”
Over the years, Block-Hansen said, she has clearly seen grace living within the families she’s served.
“Through emotional coaching such as active listening, asking open-ended questions I simply assisted these parents in bringing forward a more authentic self. Additionally, community collaboration such as the generous support of community donations meet each family’s needs, and together we co-create a healthier community,” she said.
Sharing has been one of the best parts of Melby’s experience in Family Footprints and one of the best parts of Liam Dixon’s childhood.
“Music is something he shares with his dad,” Melby said. “Luke has all sorts of interests. He listens to it all, from Mozart to rapping. He listens to sea shanties, too. Liam’s favorite is the ‘Wellerman.’”
“It’s the best thing. It’s animated. Liam’s whole body sings it out,” Block-Hansen said.
Liam Dixon is a happy little boy, a loved son and brother and part of a caring birth family and community family.