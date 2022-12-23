Campbell mom marvels at care, compassion for local families

Liam Dixon, 4, center, his mom Alexis Melby, right, and his friend Sandy Block-Hansen, left, all recently enjoyed a visit to Polly’s Place, the children’s section of the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton. Liam himself and his family has benefitted from the Family Footprints program, at Christmas and throughout his life.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Liam Dixon, who recently turned 4, looks forward to a merry Christmas. Liam lives with his mom, Alexis Melby, dad, Luke Dixon, and baby sister Azariah Dixon, three months, in Campbell, Minnesota.

There are many special people in Liam’s life, from his mom, dad and sister, to his grandparents, to his fellow ballet and tap students and the teachers at KrAz Dance. Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, is another person who’s watched Liam grow up.

Liam Dixon is a happy little boy, a loved son and brother and part of a caring birth family and community family. He is seen with mom Alexis Melby, and also has a dad, Luke Dixon, and baby sister Azariah Dixon, three months.


