Incumbent Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell was re-elected to the county board of commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to initial results.
Former Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller, who ran again this year, was once again elected to the county board according to initial results. Campbell and Miller were the winning two in a three-candidate race.
Campbell received 4,395 votes, or 36.22 percent, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State. Miller received 3,929 votes, or 32.38 percent. Incumbent Commissioner Dan Thompson received 3,758 votes, or 30.97 percent. A total of 53 votes, or 0.44 percent of the 12,135 tabulated votes, were also cast.
“I’d like to thank the voters for the confidence they’ve had in me over the last 20 years and I’d like to guarantee them I will be the voice for our county, to make it better,” Campbell said. “I also want to assure them that I will be working for the county even more in this next term.”
Miller also thanked Richland County’s voters.
“They have the faith in me for representing them,” he said. “I look forward to representing all of them, as well as working with our current commissioners and the Richland County staff. I have a lot of gratitude to the people in our county.”
Both Miller and Campbell spoke highly of Thompson, who was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
“I think Richland County owes a debt of gratitude to Dan, who has been a good friend and a good commissioner,” Miller said.
“Dan Thompson was a very good commissioner and he represented Richland County in a very positive way,” Campbell said. “He’s a good guy and should be recognized for 16 years of professional work. He did a very good job.”
Tuesday’s results in North Dakota will be counted by county canvassing boards on Monday, Nov. 9. The state canvassing board will meet Friday, Nov. 13.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
