Campbell resident running for Campbell-Tintah School Board

Shana Klindt

 Submitted

Three seats on the Campbell-Tintah School Board are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Four candidates vie for a spot, yet none of them are incumbents, meaning come 2023 the school board will have three fresh faces.

Shana Klindt, Campbell, Minnesota, is one of the candidates hoping to be elected to the board. She graduated from the same school and was in first grade when a tornado hit the Tintah school causing the consolidation of Campbell and Tintah.



