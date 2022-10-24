Campbell resident running for Campbell-Tintah School Board

Three seats on the Campbell-Tintah School Board are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Four candidates vie for a spot, yet none of them are incumbents, meaning come 2023 the school board will have three fresh faces.
Shana Klindt, Campbell, Minnesota, is one of the candidates hoping to be elected to the board. She graduated from the same school and was in first grade when a tornado hit the Tintah school causing the consolidation of Campbell and Tintah.
“I experienced the consolidation to Campbell and have been invested in the school ever since,” Klindt writes in an email. “Our two kids have been enrolled in Campbell — one graduated valedictorian in 2022 and our other is currently a freshman.”
Klindt describes herself as an involved member of the community, really elevating her involvement in the past 15 years. She cites the Red River Valley Emerging Leaders Program as her stepping stone into getting genuinely involved in her local community.
She has been a small business owner for the past 21 years and also part of other organizations like the Valley Lake Boys Home, Bradford Township, Tri-State Tigers booster club, Campbell Lions Club and the Campbell-Tintah Music Parents Organization.
She’s dedicated to her community and hopes her bid for the school board can broaden its variety of perspectives.
“Knowledge and authority to decide on issues doesn’t depend on the age or gender of a person, but on the experiences they’ve had in their lives & those they surround themselves with in situations. Electing school board members with strong ethics, community values and a variety of personalities will bring your district well rounded decisions,” Klindt wrote in an email. “Our children have both men and women teachers and so should their school board.”
If elected she will be the only woman on the board. Klindt also hopes to keep the local school in their immediate community, provide a safe place to work, teach and get an education and employ an adequate amount of staff.
“Finding new ideas in trying to create a balance is a challenge everywhere. I look forward to helping with those decisions in offering a competitive salary for teachers & continuing to maintain a building for them as they teach our future leaders,” Klindt wrote in an email about staff recruitment.
Her opponents in the upcoming election will be Ben Loll, Michael Porter and Eric Punt.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com
