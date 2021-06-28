Campbell’s 150th is right around the corner

The view looking east from Main Street in Campbell, Minn. 

WHAT IT IS The city of Campbell, Minnesota, will be celebrating its 150th year Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11. Campbell was laid out in 1871, and a post office has been in operation since 1873. Saturday’s events will include a main street walk beginning at 8 a.m., a parade, vendor show, car show, children’s activities, a petting zoo, disc golf and corn hole tournaments, a gun raffle, Schwan’s ice cream truck and a food truck, a dunk tank, supper and a street dance, with music performed by The Whiskey Creek Band. Sunday’s events will include a nondenominational church service with a former Campbell graduate performing on a keyboard and a breakfast.

WHEN 8 a.m. Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

WHERE Activities will be mostly along mainstreet Campbell, Minnesota.

QUOTE “It’s the good life right here in Campbell.” — Campbell resident Florie Steenbock.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact the city of Campbell at 701-642-7608. The day of the event, an information station will be manned beginning at 7:30 a.m. and visitors can find out the times and exact locations of different features.

