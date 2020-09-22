Campbell stresses importance of Richland County’s services

No matter which two candidates are elected for the Richland County Board of Commissioners, Tim Campbell said, the county will win.
Campbell is one of three candidates running for the two seats. The 56-year-old faces his fellow incumbent, Commissioner Dan Thompson, and Perry Miller, who previously served as a commissioner from 2002-2014.
“It’s fun to run against people you like, but it’s sad that one of us has to lose,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be sad at the end for all of us. We’ve gotten along really well.”
The winning two candidates will be elected to serve four-year terms on the commission board, Daily News previously reported. A five-member board, it’s completed by commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
“We have great services in our county and I’d like to see them continue. I personally think that some of our departments we have in the county — and I know this for a fact, because I’ve talked to people at the state level — are at the top. The challenge here is to try continuing to be at the top,” Campbell said.
If adequate funding isn’t received, Campbell said, then Richland County is given a challenge it cannot win. He expects that’s going to continue to be a problem.
“We’ll need to do more with less and we need to figure out how to do that,” he said. “People in North Dakota talk about the rainy day. People, the rainy day is here. We need help in funding as much as we can, or else we’re falling behind in terms of progress.”
Campbell is thankful for Richland County’s employees, who he said step up to the plate and work hard despite challenges.
“They’re doing more for less and that’s hard to do. If we can go forward and not behind — I want to maintain our departments that we have right now. I don’t want us to lose any of the services that we have. We can’t go backwards. We can stay where we’re at, but we must also try to improve.”
Absentee voting begins Thursday, Sept. 24 in North Dakota, Daily News previously reported. Richland County will also have voting centers on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Campbell’s story starts with his father, Steven, who was a county commissioner from 1972-1998.
“My dad’s always taught me to do my own thinking,” Tim Campbell said. “I’ve taken that to heart. There’s something that he’s taught me and I believe in. It’s something I’ve taught my own kids. Do your own thinking and make your own decisions. Then, when you’re done with it, there’s only one person to blame: yourself.”
History, Campbell said, means more than just his 20 years in office. It’s the facts of what has come from those 20 years, what can be presented to anyone.
A father of three from Fairmount, North Dakota, Campbell and wife Kelli make their home in the southern Richland County city.
Earlier in September, Daily News spoke to Perry Miller. Dan Thompson has also accepted an invite, in the interest of equal time, to share his platform and respond to any candidate’s claims.
Tim Campbell recalled how he entered Richland County politics. In 2000, Steven Campbell was approached by individuals who wanted him to run again for the board of commissioners. He said no, saying they should ask his son.
“Five people ran for four spots in the primary,” Tim Campbell said. “I came in fourth. I had an individual who came to me and challenged me that I couldn’t win. I worked my fanny off and I won.”
