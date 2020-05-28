Campbell-Tintah postpones graduation

Minnesota high school seniors expected to end their last school year by walking across a stage and receiving their diploma. But Minnesota state education and health officials announced earlier this May that there would be no traditional graduation ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic.
After a lengthy discussion, the decision was made by the Campbell-Tintah School Board to postpone the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.
“The school board made that decision in the attempt that they hope to give a more traditional ceremony,” Superintendent Kyle Edgerton said.
Edgerton said the decision was not an easy one for the board to make, but was ultimately guided by the school wanting to provide a traditional ceremony for seniors while following all guidelines set out by the Minnesota Department of Education and the state’s Department of Health.
“The biggest thing is we do want to celebrate our graduates and be able to give them the proper send-off that they should have. I think many districts have been very creative and I think they have been successful. It’s just the situation we are in now,” Edgerton said.
Before the board postponed graduation, the school had considered doing a drive-up ceremony where students would still be able to pick up their diploma. This would be the fall-back plan if Minnesota does not loosen their restrictions come mid-July.
Members on the Campbell-Tintah School Board are Tim Goethe, Randy Rittenour, Craig Carter, Ben Loll, Paul Viger and Ross Ellington.
In other school news, the district had their last day of school on Friday, May 22 and teachers are using this week to finalize grades.
“I am pleased with how the year has ended up as far as distance learning goes— it’s very difficult. I don’t think that all students gained the same across that time. Everybody learns differently and it may work better for some rather than others. you can much more in a classroom with interaction than you can virtually,” Edgerton said.
