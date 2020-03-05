Campbell-Tintah School holds 32-year old tradition

The Campbell-Tintah School Geography Bee held its 27th in a row Geography Bee on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Reed Johnson, Social Studies Teacher Wesley Jepsen’s predecessor, created the Geography Bee 32 years ago. Jepsen has been running the event now for six years.
“The Geography Bee is put together by the National Geography Society every year and there is also a state-level competition and a national competition. To qualify for the state bee, there is a second test the winner must take online. Here in Campbell, we just compete for the school champion,” Jepsen said.
Ten students from fourth through eighth grade competed in this year’s Geography Bee. Seventh-grader Brody Steenblock took first place and sixth-grader Cody Klindt followed in second place.
For students to make it into the final round, students must first go through a preliminary competition that was led by different grade teachers. Jepson led the seventh and eighth graders, Mark Zarak led the fifth and sixth graders, and Laura Jasken led the fourth graders.
Those early rounds focus mostly on states before moving into the Weird But True category which focuses on continents. One question was: The city of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, has more bikes than people. This city is located near the North Sea on what continent?
Rounds 4-7 get progressively more difficult as they begin to include some general geography questions such as: Las Vegas, Nevada, was built on what fertile feature in the Mojave Desert – Plantation or Oasis?
One of the final questions for the preliminary round was: a major earthquake in 2015 rocked Kathmandu, the most populous city in what mountainous Asian country?
Students with the highest point totals moved on to the final round at the end of the preliminary rounds. The final round has a block of 100 questions that cover information about the U.S. states, foreign countries, global cities and continents.
In the final round, if a contestant misses two questions, they are eliminated from the competition. However, since the final round’s questions are more challenging, if every student misses the same question, that round of questioning is thrown out.
One of the questions from the final round was: Lake Baikal in Siberia contains an estimated one-fifth of the world’s liquid fresh water, has many endemic plants and animal species. On what continent is Lake Baikal located?
The championship round begins once the competition is down to two students. For the championship, questions were read aloud for both Steenblock and Klindt who were told to write their answers on paper and read them aloud to the crowd.
“This year’s (championship) questions were challenging and both contestants missed on all three questions so we moved to a next point win format,” Jepsen said.
The winning question was: rain that falls on the slopes of Triple Divide Peak in Montana’s Glacier National Park eventually flows into the Pacific, the Atlantic, and which other Ocean?
In case readers are curious, answers are listed in respected order: Europe, Oasis, Nepal, Russia and Arctic Ocean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.