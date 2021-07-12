Campbell, Minnesota, came alive Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11 to celebrate its 150th — sesquicentennial — anniversary. Hundreds of people gathered for the festivities, far exceeding Campbell’s current population.
The day paid tribute to the past, while looking forward to the future. School tours took former students through the halls of Campbell-Tintah Public School. A handful had graduated as long ago as 1956.
Saturday featured a mainstreet walk beginning at 8 a.m., a parade, vendor show, antique car show, face painting, jumping castles, a petting zoo, disc golf and corn hole tournaments, a gun raffle, Schwan’s ice cream truck and food trucks, a dunk tank, supper and a street dance, with music performed by The Whiskey Creek Band.
Sunday’s events included a nondenominational church service with a former Campbell graduate performing on a keyboard and a breakfast.
The community center and other buildings were open for visitors to pop in and explore the history of the town. Old yearbooks and memorabilia from businesses past and present lined tables.
Whether it was the children giggling as they glided down the inflatable slides or the adults whooping at the cornhole competition, everyone was in high spirits on the sunny Saturday.
