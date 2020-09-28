A Campbell, Minnesota woman will serve 98 days in the Richland County Jail through electronic home monitoring. She will serve a charge related to theft or possession of stolen property between $1,000-$10,000, a class C felony-level charge.
Jessica May Steinlicht, 33, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 25 after entering an amended plea in Richland County District Court. Steinlicht faced one charge related to a May 24, 2019 incident in Wahpeton.
Steinlicht was sentenced to 120 days in the Richland County Jail with credit for 22 days served. She is required to complete the remaining 98 days by electronic home monitoring by Jan. 31, 2021, court records state.
Judge Bradley Cruff also sentenced Steinlicht to 18 months supervised probation. A total of $525 in fees were waived. Attorney Don Krassin represented the defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the prosecution.
Steinlicht initially entered a not guilty plea in December 2019. She was initially accused of willfully entering a non-public building in Fairmount, North Dakota, with the intent to commit theft, Daily News previously reported.
On May 24, 2019, court documents state, Wahpeton police officers executed a search warrant of a vehicle which Steinlicht and Shandi Ryan Cordner, 40, Wahpeton, were seated in. The officers found items including a checkbook belonging to the victim, a Ruger Mini-14 .223-caliber rifle, multiple firearm magazines and a box of shotgun shells.
A subsequent search at a residence where Steinlicht and Cordner were staying turned up a kerosene heater the victim reported stolen, an AR-15 rifle, a Springfield XDS pistol and a pistol case with the victim’s name on it.
Steinlicht later admitted to an investigator that she stole items from the victim’s home so that she could sell the items and provide money to Cordner, documents continue.
The victim has requested restitution and a hearing to determine how much Steinlicht will pay is forthcoming.
In January 2020, Cordner entered a guilty plea on one charge of theft-possession of a firearm, ammunition and/or explosive or destructive device. The charge was class C felony-level.
On June 12, 2020, Cordner entered an Alford plea. An Alford plea means that while a defendant does not admit guilt, they do acknowledge that there is enough evidence for a conviction, Daily News previously reported.
Cordner was sentenced to 120 days in the Richland County Jail, with credit for 18 days served. His sentence would be served by electronic home monitoring by Nov. 30, 2020, according to court records.
Work release was granted, records continue. Cordner was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and ordered to pay $560 in fees, at a rate of $50 a month, beginning Dec. 1, 2020. Additionally, Cordner was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Three days following Cordner’s sentencing, his charge was dropped from felony to misdemeanor level. No conditions of his sentence were changed.
A revocation of probation hearing was held Tuesday, Sept. 22. Another hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19.
Public Defender Erica Chisholm represented Cordner. There is a reassignment of counsel, court records state. Moen represents the prosecution. Judge Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.