Man seriously injured in camper explosion dies in hospital

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an explosion and fire, which required Michael Freiderichs to be Life Flighted to Sanford Fargo. He subsequently died while hospitalized.

 MCS

The victim of a Tuesday, Dec. 3 camper explosion outside Wahpeton has died.

Michael Freiderichs, 71, died Wednesday, Dec. 4 at a Fargo hospital, according to Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky.

Freiderichs was inside the camper when it exploded and caught fire at approximately 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, Daily News previously reported. He received serious injuries and was transported to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota, then by Life Flight to Sanford Fargo.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the accident, which occurred at 7595 180th Ave. SE near Dwight, North Dakota. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Dwight Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc., Life Flight and North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office responded.

The North Dakota Fire Marshal is still investigating the explosion’s cause.

