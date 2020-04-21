Maybe you are having a hard time finding disinfecting wipes in the stores these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an easy recipe for making homemade disinfecting wipes.
Bonus — most everything you need likely will be found inside your cupboards, including the 91 percent alcohol. This stuff is sold out everywhere at the moment. Hopefully you have some on hand too. If not, check your garage for HEET. The red HEET is rubbing alcohol. Here is what you will need:
Gather your supplies
Paper towels
Dawn dish soap
Isopropyl alcohol (91 percent)
Essential oils are optional. Good essential oil combinations include peppermint and tea tree, lemongrass and lavender, lavender and rosemary, geranium and lime, tea tree and orange.
How to make homemade disinfecting wipes
Step 1: Cut your paper towels in half using a serrated knife or scissors. This is messy. You can unravel one side and add it to the other half. Put the roll into an air-tight container with a lid.
Step 2: Mix formula thoroughly:
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup alcohol (for this recipe it must be 91% alcohol)
1/2 tablespoon of Dawn dish soap
Add 10-15 drops of essential oils
Step 3: Pour over the paper towels. The Essential oils are not necessary to the formula, but they already are a natural disinfectant and give the finished product a floral aroma, cutting the strong alcohol scent.
Step 4: After waiting a few minutes and the wipes are wet enough, pull out the middle paper roll. Put some homemade wipes in a Ziploc bag to take when you go grocery shopping to disinfect the grocery cart, your hands, steering wheel and whatever else needs disinfecting. Don’t forget to wipe down the nozzle and key pad when you pump gas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.