Can this house be saved?

Wahpeton’s red Queen Anne-style house at 804 Second Ave. N. might have many more years as a neighborhood landmark.
Although currently dilapidated, the house is fondly remembered by several residents. A recent Daily News article which stated the property is currently owned by Richland County, North Dakota, received many responses on Facebook. At the time, it was unknown if the house could be renovated, but most commenters were optimistic.
“Such a gorgeous home with so many possibilities,” wrote Brittany Sargent, who wrote that her parents owned the house from 1993 to approximately 2012.
Bruce Eckre, Wahpeton, shared some of the history that he and Janet Gagelin compiled on the house. Built as a four-unit apartment building circa the 1920s, the property’s previous owners included a man named Osen, a man named Affield and subsequently Jean Arel.
Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller, who previously called for an aggressive approach to marketing county-owned properties, also responded on Facebook.
“The really sad part is that a bank outside of this area held (the house) for many years and let it deteriorate,” Miller wrote. “A local realtor had a buyer several years ago, but couldn’t get a response from the bank.”
After years of no activity, Miller said, the house ended up being owned by Richland County. By that time, the house was known for broken windows and other signs of dilapidation. County employees covered the broken windows, but renovation is still expected to require significant work.
“There is one area of the foundation that is very concerning, but in my opinion, anything can be fixed if someone is willing to tackle it. This truly is a landmark structure,” Miller wrote.
Kelly Larson, who grew up in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and spoke May 3 before the Richland County Board of Commissioners, agrees. Larson is among the people who have lived in the red house. Another was Mary Gilles, who grew up in the house.
“She was one of my residents when I was working at St. Francis as a certified nursing assistant,” Larson said. “She would tell me stories about the red house and how she would work with her family at the Gilles Theatre in downtown Wahpeton. All those little connections bring me back to the reason why I want to save (the house).”
Larson requested that the county commissioners explore the option of renovating 804 Second Ave. N. The house, she said, has retained its original architecture and features. A recent visit to the property by Larson, Miller and Wahpeton Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht resulted in the three parties saying they believed it is salvageable.
“The flooring seems to be in good order. It does have an electric box, so the electric has been updated. Of course, it didn’t have an air conditioner system, so the heating would need to be updated,” Larson said.
Several people are interested in helping Larson with the renovation, she said. Describing the house as having three residential floors and a basement, Larson proposed converting the former apartments into guest suites for vacationers.
“The return on your investment is much higher if you do a short-term rental vs. a long-term rental,” Larson said. “I would manage the property.”
Larson’s long-term plan for 804 Second Ave. N. includes securing funding for renovation through grants, with her writing the proposals. She is also pursuing whether or not the property can be considered a state historical site, which may allow for other grants, as well as potential investment partners.
“You’ve definitely done your homework, Kelly, with lots to come,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Berseth said he is hopeful the county would have information about a potential sale of 804 Second Ave. N.
“Once I have all the tools in place, I get anything done,” Larson said. “I’m very goal-oriented. I’ve watched (the property) for years, falling apart, breaking my heart, and I have a love affair with this house.”
