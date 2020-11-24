Canadian Pacific Holiday Train goes virtual

Classes, Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas might all be virtual this year and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is one more event moving to the virtual space.
This year the event is called Holiday Train at Home. The event is being livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 12, on the Canadian Pacific Facebook page. There will be live musical performances from headliners Serena Ryder and The Trews. The livestream will be available for later viewings on Canadian Pacific Facebook page.
For the past 21 years, starting in late November, The Holiday Train — which is fitted with Christmas decorations and features musical performances — begins it’s pilgrimage across Canada and the midwestern United States.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train usually stops in Hankinson and a concert is held for attendees. Attendees are also encouraged to donate to local food banks during the stop.
Canadian Pacific is donating $1.24 million to 201 local food banks this year. The food banks are located in communities the train usually stops during its trip, a press release from Canadian Pacific said.
Since it began in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised $19.05 million and local food banks along the train’s route have collected 4.8 million pounds of food, the press release said.
“For more than two decades, the CP family has supported Canadians and Americans in need through the CP Holiday Train program,” Canadian Pacific President and CEO Keith Creel stated. “In a year full of challenge and loss, we will host this concert as a call to action for the train’s supporters to donate generously if they can this Christmas season. The spirit of the Holiday Train will come alive even though the train itself will not operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Hankinson Commercial Club member DeeAnn Bilben said the club is trying to put together some events for the holidays and hopes to have a plan in place this week or the first week of December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.