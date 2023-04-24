‘Canadian Pacific wants to give back to the community’

Environmental crews will soon come in to continue cleanup work at a train derailment site outside Wyndmere, N.D. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht is working with Canadian Pacific Railway on a grant to benefit the county's 911 operations.

 Courtesy Canadian Pacific Railway

The last 10 cars in a March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere, North Dakota, were being scrapped as of Tuesday, April 18. The process was expected to be completed within the next 10 days, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said.

Lambrecht spoke on April 18 at a meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners learned that air monitoring of the derailment cleanup site concluded Monday, April 17. They also viewed images provided by Canadian Pacific Railway.



