Environmental crews will soon come in to continue cleanup work at a train derailment site outside Wyndmere, N.D. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht is working with Canadian Pacific Railway on a grant to benefit the county's 911 operations.
The last 10 cars in a March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere, North Dakota, were being scrapped as of Tuesday, April 18. The process was expected to be completed within the next 10 days, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said.
Lambrecht spoke on April 18 at a meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners learned that air monitoring of the derailment cleanup site concluded Monday, April 17. They also viewed images provided by Canadian Pacific Railway.
“Environmental crews will come in after the scrappers are done to start the earth work cleanup,” Lambrecht said. “We are working with Canadian Pacific on a grant for Richland County Communications/911’s resource software. Canadian Pacific wants to give back to the community. This will benefit everyone in our county.”
Richland County Communications/911 was among the organizations previously thanked by Lambrecht for their response on March 26. Thirty-one cars of a 70-car train derailed that day. The train held commodities including highway asphalt oil, carried in eight total cars.
The Federal Railroad Administration will make the final determination as to what caused the derailment, Daily News previously reported.
Commissioner Terry Goerger said the cooperation between Canadian Pacific and all contractors at the cleanup site has been fantastic.
“Brett and I, at least one of us was trying to be there every day to get the briefings. They were easy to work with and understood that they were working in a farm area. I was pretty impressed with how everything flowed together,” Goerger said.
Bids accepted for highway department projects
With unanimous votes, the board accepted all bids for two Richland County Highway Department projects.
The first project is for bituminous seal coating on County Road 16 from County Road 1 to North Dakota Highway 18, an approximately 13.5-mile span. Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $615,000. Two bids were received:
• Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp., St. Cloud, Minnesota, bid $637,110.80.
The second project is for mill and bituminous overlay on sections of County Roads 8, 8E and 10N. The engineer’s estimate was $1.9 million for the complete project. Three firms placed bids:
• Central Specialties Incorporated, Alexandria, Minnesota, bid $1,175,776.70 for the first section, $351,942.90 for the second section and $650,257.24 for the third section, for a total of $2,176,976.84.
• Knife River Materials — Northern Minnesota Division, Bemidji, Minnesota, bid $1,235,276.55 for the first section, $274,532.10 for the second section and $552,492.65 for the third section, for a total of $2,062,301.30.
• Mark Sand & Gravel Co., Fergus Falls, Minnesota, bid $1,175,005.25 for the first section, $309,205.10 for the second section and $631,704.90 for the third section, for a total of $2,115,915.25.
The winning bidders are expected to be named at the commissioners’ next board meeting. It is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.