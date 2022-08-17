Cannabis measure on North Dakota ballot

Measure No. 1, New Approach North Dakota stated, would permit adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and small quantities of cannabis products, such as concentrates and infused products.
North Dakota voters will again decide whether or not cannabis should be legalized and regulated in the state.
“Initiated Statutory Measure No. 1” received 23,368 valid signatures, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday, Aug. 15. It needed to receive at least 15,582 valid signatures to appear on the general election ballot.
“The referendum … will be the only voter initiative to appear on North Dakotans’ ballot this year,” stated New Approach North Dakota, the registered ballot measure committee behind Measure No. 1. “The proposal is largely based on language from a legislative cannabis legalization proposal, House Bill 1420, which was approved by the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2021.”
Measure No. 1, New Approach North Dakota stated, would permit adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and small quantities of cannabis products, such as concentrates and infused products. Adults would also be allowed to cultivate up to three cannabis plants in a secured located on their property.
The measure would also require the establishment of “a comprehensive regulatory system” for registered cannabis businesses that may produce and sell cannabis to adults and require cannabis products to be “tested by state-approved laboratories.” There would be no change to the prohibition of public consumption of cannabis.
“Later this year, North Dakotans will have an opportunity to join 19 other states that have adopted laws to legalize and regulate cannabis for adults,” New Approach North Dakota stated.
In 2018, a measure calling for legal recreational marijuana in North Dakota failed with voters. It received 192,965 votes against it compared to 131,585 votes in favor, Daily News previously reported.
“A similar (legalization) effort failed in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hampered (New Approach North Dakota’s) effort at gathering signatures,” the Associated Press reported. “North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.”
In 2021, House Bill 1420 received a passing, 56-38, vote from North Dakota state representatives. It was defeated, 37-10, by state senators. The bill was introduced by a bipartisan group including state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25.
Among the North Dakota legislators voting in favor of House Bill 1420, according to records, were state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, Republican-District 25. The bill received nay votes from state Rep. Kathy Skroch, a Republican from the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26, and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. Luick, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck, Skroch and Jim Dotzenrod, a former Dem-NPL state senator for District 25, are all running this year for office or re-election in North Dakota District 25.
The general election will be formally held in North Dakota, Minnesota and nationally on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
