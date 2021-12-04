CAP seeks vets to place wreaths at the Wreaths Across America ceremony

BISMARCK – The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will facilitate this year’s Wreaths Across America event at the ND Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 18 starting at 11 a.m. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 — with a holiday wreath. The event will occur simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service. CAP is currently seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place these ceremonial wreaths as part of the WAA event program.
The ceremonial wreath presenters will be selected via a random drawing based on online nominations. Anyone can nominate a veteran to place a wreath on behalf of their service, as well as for those service members still listed as a Prisoner of War or Missing in Action. Nominations can be made by going to https://nd030.cap.gov/wreaths-across-america/nominate-a-veteran and selecting the link to nominate a veteran. Anyone in the community can nominate a veteran, and veterans can nominate themselves.
Bismarck CAP is asking for all nominations to be made no later than Friday, Dec. 10. Those selected will be contacted shortly afterward.
“What makes the Wreaths Across America ceremony very special is the critical role the community plays in making it a success,” said Lt Col Sean Johnson, Chief of Staff for Missions for the ND Wing Civil Air Patrol. “From sponsoring the wreaths for each gravesite, to nominating and providing veterans to place ceremonial wreaths during the formal event, to working together after the ceremony to lay the sponsored wreaths at each gravesite – it is the community working together to fulfill the WAA Mission which makes this event so special.”
Attendees properly attired for winter weather are welcome to attend the event and help place the gravesite wreaths afterward. This will be the eighth year in a row that Bismarck CAP, with the support of the community, was able to sponsor a wreath for every gravesite. Wreath placement reinforces the mission of WAA – Remembering those who have fallen in the service of our nation, Honoring those who have and continue to serve America in the Armed Forces; and Teaching our children that freedom comes with a price, but a life of freedom is priceless.
Limited room will be available inside the Chapel building, but that area is set aside for those especially sensitive to being outside in the cold for long periods. While the event will start promptly at 11 a.m., attendees are encouraged to show up in time to park and make their way up to the event location next to the Chapel. Overflow parking will be available at Ft. Lincoln like in previous years.
The wreaths are delivered to participating WAA sites by trucking companies from across the nation at no charge. Britton Trucking out of Grand Forks has delivered the wreaths to the ND Vets Cemetery in past years.
