Capital improvement projects continuing in Wahpeton

Appearances can be deceiving, members of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee learned Monday, Aug. 26.
There is currently an estimated $13,218,708 worth of ongoing capital improvement projects within the city. The 14 projects range from expansive infrastructure upgrades to commercial development and work within Chahinkapa Park.
“There may be times where it appears we’re not doing anything, but compared to last year, the level of activity is significant,” said Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe.
Beginning at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Wahpeton City Hall will hold public information meetings about three of the projects. The three projects — reconstruction of Third Avenue North, the First Street North portion of east side sanitary sewer work and development of Westgate Commons along the 210 Bypass — are being on the agenda of Wahpeton’s Special Assessment Commission.
As a public service, Daily News will summarize several of the projects:
• Third Avenue North reconstruction: The project was estimated to cost $5,518,000; Wahpeton has committed but has not yet spent $3,990,458 to date; that figure includes $2 million in state revolving funds and nearly $2 million in a sales tax for infrastructure allocation; the project is estimated to cost $2,041,298 in special assessments
• East side sanitary sewer work on First Street North: Estimated to cost $2,240,000, the project has a city commitment of $1,998,040; that figure includes nearly $1.5 million in state revolving funds and $512,971 in a sales tax for infrastructure allocation; the project is estimated to cost $409,802 in special assessments
• Westgate Commons: Estimated to cost nearly $146 thousand, the project has a city commitment of $145,300; that figure is made up of $67,545 prepaid by developer Paces Lodging, which owns one of the two lots in the Westgate Commons Assessment District, and $77,755 which will be paid in special assessments by the second lot’s owner; the project was estimated to cost $145,000 in special assessments
Projects like infrastructure replacement have high figures, Huwe said, but they are also sound investments.
Wahpeton’s gateway signage and improvements project was estimated to cost $292,950. The city has committed $210,000, but as of Monday, has spent about $100,000. The committed amount comes from the city’s 1 percent restaurant revenue fund, used for community betterments. Special assessments are not expected to be charged for the project.
Renovations at John Randall Field are expected to cost $1,136,732. Wahpeton has committed $547,802 as of Monday, including $400,000 directly from the sales tax for economic development fund. The project is estimated to cost $736,732 in special assessments.
Information about all of Wahpeton’s capital improvement projects from 2018-2022 is available at the city website.
Finance committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland was absent.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.