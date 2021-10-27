CAPLP (Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate their Wilkin County office, located across from the courthouse in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The office has already been open for nearly a year, but Tuesday brought together the CAPLP team and board members, and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce to celebrate.
CAPLP has been serving northwest Minnesota since 1965, helping families reach economic stability and offering support from birth to end of life, CAPLP board member Loren Ingebretsen said.
Their programs range from tax preparation, food security, housing assistance, MNsure insurance navigation, Head Start home visits, Early Head Start for new moms, legal aid and rape and abuse crisis services. Their clients range from individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals, elderly folks, new families and victims of crime.
“When something like this happens, it’s a significant thing,” Ingebretsen said of the building’s unveiling. “Today we cut a ribbon. Today we opened a new door to a new home for CAPLP in Wilkin County, where we can offer more. The sign outside the building welcomes one and all, no matter the race or creed, nor if one is short or tall. At CAPLP, we plant seeds of hope and nurture the crop with care, challenging people to reach for tomorrow. Because together, we can eliminate despair.”
CAPLP Executive Director Lori Schwartz said they have been offering services to Clay and Wilkin counties for 55 years. CAPLP has hopped around from building to building in Breckenridge, even offering their services from a nail salon at one point.
The new office in Breckenridge has been a dream for years. Former Wilkin County Commissioner and former CAPLP board member Stephanie Miranowski was instrumental in the acquisition of the new property. She had called Schwartz to tell her about the land across from the courthouse, and the team began to pursue it. A generous donor, Lynn Johnson, offered to pay for a chunk of the downpayment on the property and new building, which expedited the plan from five years to three.
“Once that happened, our board said, ‘We need to do this.’ We owe it to Wilkin County, and our amazing staff that we have — we’re now up to three full-time staff members in Wilkin County,” Schwartz said.
CAPLP Board Chair Laurie Drewlow congratulated and thanked the Wilkin County staff for encouraging clients and giving them hope for the future. The Breckenridge office is host to Wilkin County Self-Sufficiency advocates Annie Sauvageau and Colleen Konwinski and Wilkin County Head Start Home Visitor & Family Advocate Katie Tschakert. Drewlow also thanked the CAPLP leadership team and CAPLP clients.
“I’d like to thank our clients who trust our staff to walk alongside them as they change their lives. Hopefully with our new facility, even more people in Wilkin County that are in need of help will be able to come to us,” Drewlow said.
The Wilkin County office can be reached at (218) 643-2888 and is located at 311 Fifth St. S, Breckenridge.
