Car collides with Mack truck near Breckenridge

A Fargo, North Dakota, woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when she pulled out in front of a Mack truck traveling west on Highway 210 near Breckenridge, Minnesota, around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 30.

Chelsea Jensen, 30, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge. She was not wearing her seat belt, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Nelson of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was uninjured in the collision. No alcohol was involved, the report stated. 

Wilkin County Sheriff's Office and Breckenridge Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident. 

