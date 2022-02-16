Carbon capture, flood protection, careers part of Burgum address

“The state of our state is strong and growing stronger by the day with our unshakable faith in the unlimited potential of North Dakota and its people,” Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Fargo.
Burgum, R-N.D., delivered his 2022 State of the State Address at the Fargo Theatre, commenting on issues including energy production, flood protection, workforce challenges, how to diversify North Dakota’s economy and advancements in higher education.
The governor’s goals include making North Dakota carbon-neutral by 2030. He said Wednesday that it was time for the state to “keep our foot on the accelerator” and both fulfill carbon storage while allowing it to play a role in oil production (namely enhancing production by more than 8 billion barrels) and other industry (including having captured carbon assist in greenhouse operations and “as a feedstock for manufacturing.”).
“We are positioned to lead the world in developing new carbon markets,” Burgum said. “It’s time we take the lead and usher in a new phase of economic development in North Dakota.”
The governor’s address comes amid residents in Richland and Cass counties, North Dakota, sharing concern about their communities being included in the proposed “Midwest Carbon Express” carbon capture and storage project. Todd McMichael, a farmer and 2018 North Dakota Senate candidate, is among those asking whether local land could be acquired through eminent domain to further the project.
“The answer is ‘it depends,’” McMichael wrote Sunday, Feb. 13, in an email received by Daily News. “In North Dakota, we have different ways that pipelines get approval. The process involves the North Dakota Industrial Commission and Public Service Commission.”
Burgum and fellow Republicans Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Attorney General, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring are members of the Industrial Commission. The 2022 State of the State included Burgum’s pride for efforts to bolster the economy “while adding value to energy and farm commodities.”
“This massive investment in our state didn’t happen by accident. It’s the culmination of years, even decades, of intentional effort to build one of the nation’s most stable and business-friendly tax and regulatory environments,” Burgum said.
Burgum called attention to the $680 million bonding package passed during the 67th Legislative Assembly’s regular session in spring 2021. He said the package and investments in projects like the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion are making North Dakota a growing national leader in broadband access, a state with enhanced transportation systems and more resilient against drought and flooding. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, address guests learned, the Diversion is on track to be substantially complete by 2027 rather than 2042.
“We’ve been stacking sandbags enough,” Burgum said.
Patrick Hart, chair of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League (Dem-NPL), criticized Burgum’s comments about private investors moving away from oil, coal and agriculture. The governor continues to claim “that choices by private industries are a form of regulation,” according to Hart.
“(Burgum) can’t complain about ‘the government needing to get out of the way’ and then be mad when the private sector isn’t picking the winners and losers the way he thinks they should. We are now in his fifth year as governor. There was a workforce shortage in North Dakota when Gov. Burgum first took office and there is still one now,” Hart wrote Wednesday.
Hart and the North Dakota Dem-NPL also took aim at “Silicon Valley business jargon.”
“He’s still failed to diversify our economy and help small businesses during a global pandemic,” Hart said about Burgum. “We are completely dependent on oil and gas production right now, and Republicans aren’t making realistic plans for when this one time harvest is over. This has been a complete failure to lead straight down the line from the governor’s office all the way down to the state legislature.”
Advancements in education, specifically the progress of career workforce academies across the state, were also highlighted by Burgum. Among the photos shared was one taken at the groundbreaking for North Dakota State College of Science’s Career Innovation Center under construction in South Fargo, which will encompass NDSCS Fargo operations and complement programming at the NDSCS Wahpeton location.
“As Gov. Burgum highlighted, workforce academies like the Career Innovation Center will help meet workforce demands for the state and provide robust educational opportunities and pathways for students,” Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch, NDSCS’ vice president for student affairs and strategy, said following the address.
The State of the State Address also included more information about North Dakota’s five community college presidents — including Harvey Link, NDSCS — signing a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University to provide what Burgum called streamlined and seamless transfer to WGU’s online college courses. The state looks forward to rekindling its partnership to enhance offerings for all students, Burgum said.
Burgum’s address included allusions to both the movie “Field of Dreams” and the American Dream itself.
“To be a North Dakotan in 2022 means living in a land of incredible opportunity, with abundant resources and some of the richest soil,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.