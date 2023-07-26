Carbon capture plans may not be worth climate, financial risks

Experts outside of North Dakota are raising questions about capturing carbon dioxide emissions from two units at coal-fired Milton R. Young Power Plant near Center.

 Michael Standaert • North Dakota News Cooperative

As the state of North Dakota trumpets Project Tundra, experts outside of the state raise questions about capturing carbon dioxide emissions from two units at coal-fired Milton R. Young Power Plant near Center, North Dakota.

The only real certainty is that the initiative will be expensive and will result in unabated carbon emissions at least through 2028, if not longer, under the projected construction timeline. Costs of producing energy will also rise due to the technology needed to capture the emissions and pump them deep underground.



