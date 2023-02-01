Career and technical education continue offering coed chances

Four of the five female North Dakota State College of Science students interviewed for this article. From left: Lianna Jepson, electrical technology, Carissa Gozdal, Komatsu diesel, Lily Reed, welding technology, and Aleigha Lyons, auto body repair and refinishing technology.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

For the longest time, Aleigha Lyons thought she would not go to college.

Lyons is from Lisbon, North Dakota, where her family owns an auto body shop. She began working in the shop as a high school sophomore. A year later, during a day off from school, Lyons toured North Dakota State College of Science’s campus in Wahpeton. The tour started Lyons on her current path as a first year auto body repair and refinishing technology student.

A total of 2,942 females make up more than 43% of NDSCS’ total enrollment. The career and technical education program includes 1,334 females representing nearly 35% of the enrollment. Career and technical education is recognized each February, calling attention to high demand fields like welding.
Carissa Gozdal, at work in a diesel lab.
Brooke Glynn, a third year construction management student from Fullerton, N.D.


