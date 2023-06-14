Iman Moore, seated, delights as she prepares to successfully make a basket while operating a Komatsu mini excavator. She was under the supervision of Carissa Gozdal, an NDSCS student. The activity was part of the annual Career Awareness Seminar, held in Wahpeton through Thursday, June 15.
Basketball can be played with a few people, or whole teams. It can be played in gymnasiums, driveways or playgrounds. It is not, however, usually played with a Komatsu mini-excavator.
Iman Moore was the first teacher, counselor or administrator to have such a unique experience Wednesday, June 14. She was supervised by Carissa Gozdal, who is sponsored at NDSCS by General Equipment & Supplies, Fargo. The unique basketball was part of the annual four-day Career Awareness Seminar hosted at North Dakota State College of Science’s campus in Wahpeton.
Each year, the college invites educators to experience new and emerging technologies. The 2023 seminar promoted learning about and utilizing the tools for success in transportation, construction, agriculture, manufacturing and health care.
“NDSCS has a great record in employment placement, with strategies including internships and other good things they’re doing here,” Moore said.
According to NDSCS, approximately 97% of 2021’s graduates are employed or pursuing additional college education. The college offers degrees and certificates in more than 90 academic options in career and technical studies, as well as liberal arts.
Moore directs the Native American Career and Technical Education Program (NACTEP) at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, New Town, North Dakota. Her colleague, Levi Schmidt, is NHS’s NACTEP job placement and career and technical education outreach coordinator.
“I’ve been enjoying the seminar so far and learning more about CTE programs,” Schmidt said. “I’m going to share all the resources I’ve gotten with all of our students.”
Schmidt’s one-on-one learning included driving a John Deere tractor. He was under the supervision of Sam Case, who is sponsored at NDSCS by RDO of Moorhead, Minnesota.
“It’s fun. I like to show people around with what we do in the diesel technology program,” Case said.
Approximately 80 students are taking part this summer in NDSCS’ diesel partnership program. They utilize many vehicles including tractors and excavators thanks to partnerships and partnering brands including Case IH, Caterpillar, John Deere and Komatsu. Komatsu, as Daily News reported in 2019, was at the forefront of the Career Awareness Seminar.
“A Komatsu dealer mentioned their need for well-trained technicians,” Daily News reported previously. “Throughout the (modern) seminar, participants visit multiple departments on campus, where they can get a taste of what it’s like to be in each line of work.”
This year’s sessions topics included:
• agriculture — animal science and farm and ranch management
• construction — architectural drafting and estimating technology, building construction technology, construction management technology, electrical technology/robotics, automation and mechatronics technology, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, land surveying and civil engineering technology and plumbing
• manufacturing — precision machining technology and welding technology
• transportation — auto body repair and refinishing technology, automotive technology, diesel technology — John Deere, CAT, Case IH and Komatsu and powersports technology
• health careers — dental, nursing, occupational therapy assisting, paramedic technology and being a pharmacy technician
Before the Career Awareness Seminar’s conclusion, there will also be special presentations about NDSCS’s culinary arts and liberal arts or transfer programs.