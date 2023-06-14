Basketball can be played with a few people, or whole teams. It can be played in gymnasiums, driveways or playgrounds. It is not, however, usually played with a Komatsu mini-excavator.

Iman Moore was the first teacher, counselor or administrator to have such a unique experience Wednesday, June 14. She was supervised by Carissa Gozdal, who is sponsored at NDSCS by General Equipment & Supplies, Fargo. The unique basketball was part of the annual four-day Career Awareness Seminar hosted at North Dakota State College of Science’s campus in Wahpeton.



