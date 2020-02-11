Representatives from more than 200 employers, colleges and branches of law enforcement or armed forces gathered Thursday, Feb. 6 at North Dakota State College of Science.
The Wahpeton campus hosted its latest career fair at the Blikre Activity Center. Career fairs have annually been a successful way for NDSCS students to take further steps in their future planning.
“The students are excited,” said Lisa Wixo, director or student success and career services. “I’ve already talked to some who have interviews lined up this afternoon.”
A grand total of 207 career and education opportunities were presented at the fair. They included everything from Twin Towns Area businesses and industries such as Com-Del Innovation to corporations and organization further in the Red River Valley, including the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“It’s good to build a pool of interested students,” said Troy Wright, a project engineer based out of Morris, Minnesota. “The earlier, the better.”
Aaron Bohnenstingl is a sophomore studying liberal arts. His career interests include coaching and teaching, but he also stopped by the table for Ellingson, which has an office in Harwood, North Dakota. Shaina Stasch, a human resources representative, was able to tell Bohnenstingl more about the ag drainage company.
“We’ve met with a lot of different students. There’s so much great potential here,” Stasch said.
In October 2019, NDSCS announced it has a total student body of 2,977. The college reported an increase in both dual credit and hybrid students, the latter being those who receive education in multiple locations or through multiple methods.
“The evidence indicates that we are extremely well-positioned,” Dr. John Richman, the college’s president, said previously. “All but two of our academic programs have been identified as high demand for occupations by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and by the North Dakota Workforce Connection.”
Wahpeton Councilman at-large Perry Miller, a 1981 NDSCS graduate and current interim donor development manager with the college’s Alumni/Foundation, attended the fair.
“I am amazed at the diversity of the organizations here today. It’s wonderful to see,” Miller said.
Reflecting on opportunities for the class of 2020, Miller said the old saying is true. The world is their oyster.
“There are so many job opportunities for the students coming out of North Dakota State College of Science,” Miller said. “They can pick where they want to go and what they want to do. The options are very diverse.”
Career fair participants enjoy taking part, Wixo said. Additionally, the event is an opportunity to benefit NDSCS’ students.
“It just highlights the education our students get, the hands-on learning,” Wixo said. “The employers want our students and this event connects the two.”
NDSCS is scheduled to hold its 2020 graduation ceremony in just over three months. It will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Blikre Center. Approximately 650 students from the Wahpeton campus, NDSCS-Fargo location and online graduated in May 2019.
Graduation is one of several events the Blikre Center will host this spring. Others include “Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Relay for Life, which will take place from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
The DREAMS Auction, celebrating its silver anniversary of 25 years, begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 3. A fundraiser for NDSCS, the DREAMS evening will once again feature live auctions, silent auctions, the ever-popular buffet and more.
Look to Daily News for coverage of spring Twin Towns Area events.
