Cargill donates $15,000 to upcoming museum

Cargill, Wahpeton, hopes to bring joy to Southern Red River Valley youth this holiday season and beyond.
The company has donated $15,000 to the upcoming Otter Cove Children’s Museum. Described as a stay and play experience in downtown Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Otter Cove is expected to open in late March 2020.
“Cargill is dedicated to improving the communities in which we live and serve,” said Sara Manock, a technical writer for manufacturing technology.
Manock and her fellow Cargill Cares Council members, curious about Otter Cove, were impressed by a presentation of what the museum hopes to accomplish.
“It will be a state of the art children’s museum and indoor playground offering learning experiences through play,” said Jennifer Kjar, a senior administrative assistant at Cargill. “Everything will be hands-on and interactive. Children will explore at their own pace in their own way.”
One exhibit depicts a small town, including a “from farm to table” experience sponsored by Cargill. Youth can pick pretend corn, following it as its harvested, sold in a grocery story and served in a home.
“It truly embraces what we’re all about,” Manock said. “We just thought it was amazing and highlights our principles of education, nutrition and sustainability very well.”
Otter Cove will include play and interactive areas like the little town and separate playgrounds for infant, toddler and youth visitors.
“It’s not that far of a drive from Wahpeton. Sometimes we need a place to go during holiday breaks. The kids need to be able to run around. This is a perfect place for that, somewhere indoors to go during winter — or any time of year,” Manock said.
Cargill will also make a substantial donation this season to the Food Backpack Program, which benefits food insecure youth in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“We work to support the communities in which we live,” Manock said.
An international provider of food, agricultural and risk management products and services, Cargill has 160,000 employees in 70 countries.
“We are committed to being a leader in nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” the company stated. “Supporting our local communities is an essential part of our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.”
Cargill Cares Councils, the company stated, are employee-led groups that implement strategic community engagement activities on behalf of their location.
“We contribute more that $61 million a year global to civic and charitable organizations that help nourish the people and possibilities in communities where our employees live and work,” Cargill stated.
