The faithful of all ages gathered Sunday, Aug. 16 at Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton.
Carmel of Mary held its 64th Annual Pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Prairies. It is tradition for the pilgrimage to be held on or around August 15 of each year, said Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary. Guests included people from the Twin Towns Area and wider Red River Valley.
“It started with our foundress, Mother Mary Rose, when the sisters were in town,” Mother Madonna said. “Seven sisters from Allentown, Pennsylvania came to Wahpeton. They arrived in town on Nov. 1, 1954 and were in the old hospital there for 10 years.”
When Carmel of Mary relocated to its modern building in 1964, the annual pilgrimage had become an established tradition.
“A lot of people who still come remember that first pilgrimage,” Mother Madonna said.
The 64th pilgrimage included a 2 p.m. outdoor talk on the Blessed Mother by the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mooreton, and Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, Mantador, North Dakota. Following the talk, participants had the option to join a strolling, 20-mystery rosary along the monastery grounds or follow along from the outdoor mass area.
Bishop John Folda, Diocese of Fargo, led a 5 p.m. mass followed by a 6 p.m. picnic. Prior to mass, Bishop Folda met with Mother Madonna and the monastery’s fellow nuns: Sister Theresa, Sister Joseph, Sister Margaret Mary and Sister Veronica.
“Sister Theresa, our newest member, is Vietnamese,” Mother Madonna said. “Pilgrimage means a lot to the Vietnamese culture.”
Guests reunited with friends, gave their confessions and observed the land. Virginia Goerger, Wyndmere, North Dakota, shared how several of Carmel of Mary’s trees originally grew in her family’s shelterbelt. They were moved to the monastery when it was built, growing to new heights.
“I feel invested in them,” Goerger said.
Between 100-150 guests were expected to attend the pilgrimage, although Mother Madonna said the number could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, Folda’s mass was well-attended and the guest list included several Vietnamese-Americans who are members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Fargo.
“I’m glad to meet all the people,” Sister Theresa said. “I’m glad to share about the safety and grace coming. We need more prayer, especially these days, with so much that’s tragic.”
Sister Theresa and her fellow nuns, who are cloistered, did not attend the 5 p.m. mass. While Carmel of Mary is in solitude from the non-religious world, the nuns still have a deep caring for everyday people.
“We want people to know that we exist and we’re here for their prayers,” Mother Madonna said. “Where can people turn for strength and encouragement, but a house of prayer? And we’re always here, 24/7, to take their prayer intentions.”
