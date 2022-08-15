Purchase Access

Countless Catholics gathered Sunday, Aug. 14 on the grounds of Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton.

The 66th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies featured the traditional events. A 5 p.m. Holy Mass was given by the Most Rev. John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo. It was preceded by a 2 p.m. conference by the Msgr. Robert Laliberte and a 3 p.m. strolling rosary on the monastery grounds.



