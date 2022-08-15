The 66th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies, held Sunday, Aug. 14 at Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton, featured traditional events. A 5 p.m. Holy Mass was given by the Most Rev. John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo.
Countless Catholics gathered Sunday, Aug. 14 on the grounds of Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton.
The 66th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies featured the traditional events. A 5 p.m. Holy Mass was given by the Most Rev. John T. Folda, Bishop of the Diocese of Fargo. It was preceded by a 2 p.m. conference by the Msgr. Robert Laliberte and a 3 p.m. strolling rosary on the monastery grounds.
Carmel of Mary houses five cloistered nuns, including Mother Madonna. The prioress and the sisters offered thanks to pilgrims.
“The Carmelite Sisters would like to express their deep gratitude to Bishop Folda and all the priests who came to celebrate this pilgrimage, to Father Troy Simonsen and his parishioners at St. John the Baptist Church in Wyndmere for sponsoring the pilgrimage, for providing food and for their preparations.”
Various Southern Valley residents attended and took part in the pilgrimage. They included the Rev. Dale Lagodinski, St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, who continued his tradition of serving with Folda. Another perennial visitor is Virginia Goerger, Wyndmere, North Dakota, who estimated that she has attended most of the pilgrimages since they were first held in the 1950s.
Mother Madonna and the Carmelite Sisters also thankfully recognized:
• the Lay Carmelites, for leading the rosary and helping with preparations
• the Knights of Columbus, for providing refreshments; the Knights are another staple of Carmel of Mary pilgrimages, traditionally leading Bishop Folda and the priests into the mass space
• all the pilgrims “who came to thank Our Lord for the harvest and to honor Our Blessed Mother, Queen of the Prairies”
• Hank and Karen Weber, a pair of “dear caretakers … who prepared the beautiful grounds, organized everything from A-Z and set up the sound system that takes time and precision”
The faithful of the Southern Valley, Mother Madonna and the Carmelite Sisters stated, are Carmel of Mary’s dear pilgrims.
“You are daily in our prayers and we enjoy praying for your intentions,” Mother Madonna wrote.
Our Lady, Queen of the Prairies, is venerated for her protection of the fields and crops. She is recognized as one who walks through a wheat field, holding a wheat sheaf in her arm.
“The image easily leads to the Eucharist — to Jesus, the Bread of Life, who nourishes and sustains us as His dearly beloved people,” the Carmelite Sisters stated. “We celebrate this ‘harvest festival’ and give thanks and honor to Our Lord and to His Blessed Mother for their bountiful gifts of the fruits of our fields and gardens. (We beg for) their continued blessings to nourish and deepen our faith, hope and love.”
