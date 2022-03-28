‘Carnival for a Cure’ coming to Twin Towns Area

“Carnival for a Cure,” hosted by Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is coming to the Twin Towns Area in just over two months.
Marking a return to community-wide in-person events, “Carnival for a Cure” will be held from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Registration is open now to people who want to start or join a Relay for Life team.
“Survivors, caregivers and the entire community are welcome,” Event Lead Carol Poppel said. “We’re passing the word along and encouraging teams to register online and start fundraising in whatever way works best for you.”
Online registration is available by visiting www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd. For more information, contact Poppel at 701-403-9232 or poppelcarol@gmail.com.
“This year’s Relay will be held on Blue Goose Days weekend,” Poppel said. “We have use of the Hughes Shelter and there’s quite a nice walking path that runs between Hughes, Sculpture Park, toward Chahinkapa Zoo and along the Prairie Rose Chapel and Prairie Rose Carousel buildings.”
All participants who register for Relay for Life will be given a pass for admittance to Chahinkapa Zoo until 8 p.m. that evening, Poppel said. “Carnival for a Cure” is being built around the simplicity and beauty of the local community and its compassion for the American Cancer Society’s fight to bring hope and make a difference.
“We will have a beautiful atmosphere and can enjoy walking the track and enjoy the fellowship we have always enjoyed,” Poppel said.
Relay for Life will be bookended by the 16th Annual Kinship Amazing Race on Thursday, June 2 and the 2022 Blue Goose Days Celebration Saturday, June 4.
“We’ve raised $2,554,” Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties announced Monday, March 28. “Our goal (is) $75,000. (We have) 67 days left.”
Ten teams have already signed up for this year’s Relay for Life and organizers say there’s room for many more. They also encourage the community to ask questions about volunteering and share information about pre-Relay fundraisers. Poppel shared information about two such events.
“Crawl for a Cure,” whose participants are “Kicking Cancer’s Butt One Bar At A Time,” takes place Saturday, April 30. It involves eight bars in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Participants are asked to sign up by Friday, April 1 and can learn more information on the Crawl for a Cure Facebook page.
Summer brings the ninth annual Scramblin’ For a Cure golf event. Sponsored by My Sister’s Keeper, it consists of an 18-hole scramble played by four-person teams. Scramblin’ For a Cure will take place July 7, 2022 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of Relay for Life and other spring and summertime community events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.