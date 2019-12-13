Musical Art Club members spread Christmas cheer Monday, Dec. 9.
For nearly 50 years, the club has been pleased to carol throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. This year’s activity included visits to the Leach Home, Wahpeton, and Twin Town Villa and CHI St. Francis, Breckenridge.
“Elderly citizens in the Twin Towns enjoyed our carols,” said Lola Patnoude, the club’s vice president. “Our setlist included a variety of religious favorites.”
Gloria Stargel once again directed the carolers. The Rev. Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge United Methodist Church, provided piano accompaniment.
President Videll Ahrens, Recording Secretary Rose Ella Matejeck, Treasurer Hulda Steinwand and Corresponding Secretary Deb Doran complete the Musical Art Club’s officers for 2019-2020. For more information about the club, please call 218-643-6770 or 701-642-4523.
Twin Towns Area music lovers still have opportunities to enjoy Christmas events.
“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the 25th annual cantata from the Community Choir and Orchestra, has two performances the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 14. The 75-member choir and 35-member orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Community offerings donated during the cantata will benefit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s food backpack program. Both performances are at the Bremer Bank Theatre, located in the Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus, Wahpeton.
“Joy, Peace, Love,” the annual Christmas vocal concert from Wahpeton High School, will be performed twice Monday, Dec. 16. There will be a 5 p.m. and a 7 p.m. performance at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. A free-will offering will be taken during the event, featuring 140 students from grades 9-12.
“A Magical Medora Christmas” returns for its fifth annual performance at NDSCS. “Home for Christmas” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Bremer Bank Theatre. Headliners include host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, newcomers Kim Willow and Travis Smith and bandleader Chad Willow.
There’s still time to catch some non-musical Christmas attractions in the Twin Towns Area.
Holiday Lane, which opens at dusk each evening, is on display through Tuesday, Dec. 31. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park.
The Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, has holiday and winter-themed artwork on display through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of Twin Towns holiday events.
