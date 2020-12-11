Carol ‘Susan’ Keogh, 87

Carol “Susan” Keogh, age 87, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, formerly Waubun, Minnesota, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her son’s home in Thief River Falls, under the loving care of her family and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waubun on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Burial was held at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Mahnomen, Minnesota. For those not comfortable attending in person, the funeral service was recorded and is available for viewing online.
Susan was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Twin Valley, Minnesota, at home on the farm. She was the third child of Russel and Viola (Sholes) Johnson. Susan graduated in May 1951 from Twin Valley High School. After turning 18 on Sept. 10, she married Charles “Chuck” R. Keogh of Waubun on Sept. 14, 1951. In 1952, they moved to their Waubun farm which became their family home until July 2016.
In the early years, Susan held down the family farm by milking cows, gardening, and being a homemaker. She lovingly raised five children, three of them with no running water, while Chuck worked on the Iron Range. Susan never shied away from hard work and her hands were rarely idle. Susan also supported Chuck while he got his teaching degree in 1960.
Susan was an active, dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waubun throughout her whole life. She supported her five children and their activities in band, sports, church, and 4H. Susan was an active member of the Oak Grove Homemaker Club which met monthly. She enjoyed getting her hair done and her quiet time spent mowing the lawn. In her later years, she worked at the Waubun school kitchen (lunchroom) for 12 years until both she and Chuck retired in 1989. Susan was known for her homemade baking abilities. Homemade buns and dark rye bread were her specialties with the flour used always coming from the Faith Mill near Twin Valley.
In retirement, Carol and Chuck spent some winters in Arizona but she treasured the home life on the farm and their time spent at Bad Medicine Lake on the weekends. They left the farm in July of 2016 and moved to Thief River Falls to a retirement home. Chuck passed in May 2017, and after years of suffering with dementia, Susan passed at the home of Steve and Donna Keogh on Dec. 7, 2020.
Susan is survived by her five children: Steve (Donna) Keogh of Thief River Falls, Peggy (Steve) Ondrush of Kansas City, Missouri, Dan (Donna) Keogh of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Lisa (Tim) Johnson of Minot, North Dakota, and Kathy Pegram of Pipestone, Minnesota; siblings, Deloris Erickson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jim (Judy) Johnson of Australia, and Roland (Kathy) Johnson of Moorhead, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Kenny Keogh of Waubun; 16 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; an infant grandson; two brothers, Duane and Bobby Johnson; and sister, Beverly Groslie.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Mahnomen.
