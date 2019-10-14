Cars catch fire Saturday near Wahpeton

Firefighters from Dwight, N.D., acted quickly to put out a three-vehicle fire Saturday, Oct. 12 at Berger's Body and Glass, west of Wahpeton. The cars, which were junked prior to the incident, were the only losses.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Three junked cars were the total losses in a Saturday, Oct. 12 fire west of Wahpeton. The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. at Berger’s Body and Glass, 17915 North Dakota Hwy. 13.

The Dwight Fire Department was alerted to the three vehicles on fire. The department responded and was able to knock down the fire within minutes of arriving.

“There was no damage to any buildings and no one was injured,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The junked cars were a total loss.”

The sheriff’s office also responded at the scene.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

