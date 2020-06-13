Wednesday, June 10 was a special day for Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
For the first time in months, patrons were allowed inside the 89-year-old bar. Third-generation owner Carl Casey, 53, chatted with his customers, whether they were inside or enjoying the bar’s recently installed outdoor seating.
“They’re all glad to be back,” Casey said. “I’ve been in touch with them since this all started. Granted, we all took it seriously, but it was frustrating.”
Minnesota restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues were allowed to reopen with limitations Wednesday. The state is currently in the third phase of restarting its economy following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz, DFL-Minn., previously said the spread of coronavirus has plateaued in Minnesota.
“Businesses are being allowed to reopen with limited occupancy rates, with an overall maximum of 250,” Daily News reported. “Indoor restaurants and bars, churches and hair salons can serve up to 50 percent of their capacity.”
In recent weeks, the Breckenridge City Council approved both refunds of liquor and amusement license fees to local restaurants and bars and the allowance of makeshift outdoor patios for drinking and dining in public spaces.
“These areas can be along sidewalks, alleys and parking spaces, provided they follow city and police guidelines,” Daily News reported.
Carl Casey is glad to be fully reopened. He just wishes it would have happened sooner.
“They shut me down on St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “Closures were tough for everybody in Minnesota.”
A few weeks later, on May 1, North Dakota began its “Smart Restart” program. Bars were among the businesses allowed to reopen under social distancing guidelines. The divide between open businesses in Wahpeton and closed businesses in Breckenridge caused some discomfort.
“I just feel like the city could have started a little earlier,” Casey said. “Right when North Dakota got to reopen, why didn’t they (in Minnesota) get the ball going a little sooner? Still, they did what they could and I’m happy with what we have now.”
Casey’s Bar was established in 1931 by the late George Casey, who died in 1980. George Casey passed the bar along to his son, Edward, who will turn 85 this July. Edward Casey, in turn, passed the bar along to his son, Carl. By the time he became owner, Carl Casey already knew the ropes.
“I started out shoveling snow here when I was a kid and worked my way up,” Carl Casey said.
Another inheritance isn’t necessarily certain. Carl Casey explained that his son, Justin, started a painting business in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Casey’s second son is the late Carter Casey, who died in 2017. The bar currently has eight employees.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m not going anywhere too soon,” Carl Casey said.
When the orders came to close Minnesota establishments in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it upended a lot of Casey’s Bar’s plans.
“I was prepared to have my Reuben sandwiches and my green beer and have a St. Patrick’s Day party,” Carl Casey recalled. “We basically found out the night before that we couldn’t do it. I missed out on Easter, the Pub Crawl and about 50 birthdays. It was a long three months.”
By Casey’s estimate, he lost $150,000 in income. There isn’t any bailout for bar owners, but Casey was also concerned with making sure his employees had enough money.
“It’s the first time this bar ever paid unemployment,” he said.
Cheryl Meyer, Casey’s girlfriend, recalled the closure period.
“You do all you can do, abide by what the governor said and hope the patrons would come back,” Meyer said. “I’m excited to see everybody.”
Casey’s Bar received a full interior remodel in 2019. During this year’s closure, Carl Casey spent his time cleaning coolers, carpets and air vents.
“Then they said, ‘You’ve got to be outside for two weeks,’” he said. “I was like, are you kidding me?’”
Following the Breckenridge City Council’s May decision to approve bars and restaurants to operate outside, Casey’s Bar received donations. As Casey said, he has a lot of friends. The donated items were used for both the outdoor tents, their tables and a fence of trailers. Neighbor Grumpy’s Bar and Grill has a barrier made of pallets and crates.
“They did what they could with what they had. I didn’t have much to work with in this alley. Neither did The Wilkin. I think we all did a pretty good job,” Casey said.
Customers are enjoying being outside, Casey said, especially on cool evenings. Summertime activities like bag tossing have once again started up.
“We’re getting back to normal as best as we can,” Casey said.
Casey’s Bar is located at 202 Minnesota Ave., Breckenridge. Its hours are 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, with Sunday hours optional.
Summer months tend to be slow for bars. Casey’s and their neighbors in Breckenridge and Wahpeton have nice weather, the lakes and other activities to compete with. Still, Carl Casey is optimistic that business won’t be too badly affected.
“Not everybody goes to the lake,” he said. “We still get a regular crowd.”
In the summer, Casey’s Bar sponsors softball, golf and volleyball teams.
“It’s good to be back,” Carl Casey said. “The community’s been pretty supportive these first two weeks and now that they can go inside, I think it can only get better.”
As Casey’s Bar approaches its 90th anniversary, with the centennial not too far in the future, Carl Casey is reflecting on the bar’s past and its future.
“My grandfather started the bar, my father had it and now I have it,” he said. “Three generations of a family bar is kind of a neat deal.”
