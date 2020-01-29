Promoting the principles of learning, serving, leading and succeeding, Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated in the Twin Towns Area through Saturday, Feb. 1.
St. John’s Elementary, Wahpeton, and St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, are using the week to spotlight involvement, patriotism and the value of students among other qualities of a successful community.
“It’s fun that we’re able to bring people to our programs so they can see our school, the things that happen here and consider a Catholic school for their own family,” St. John’s Principal Renee Langenwalter said.
Both schools and their parent churches began the week with a Sunday, Jan. 26 celebration of parishes.
“Our students participated in the church’s ministries,” St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire said. “Following mass, we held our Pro-Life Breakfast, where students assisted with the meal and gave tours of the school.”
Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s mayors both visited the Catholic schools on Monday, Jan. 27. Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, who read a proclamation recognizing Catholic Schools Week, hung around for the Knowledge Bowl competition.
Over in Wahpeton, Mayor Steve Dale was among the community members participating in St. John’s Knowledge Bowl.
The activity allowed adults and youth the chance to show off their smarts regarding America, government duties and more.
“They had a great time interacting with our students,” Haire said.
Monday was a day of celebrating communities for both Catholic schools. St. John’s students enjoyed a visit from current Wahpeton High School seniors who were members of the elementary’s class of 2014.
“It’s always great to see the older kids come back,” Langenwalter said. “The kids love to listen to their memories and hear how special school was for them.”
St. Mary’s first graders and seventh graders went out into the community Monday, delivering cookies with a thank you note to businesses and service agencies.
“Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, we, as educators, are growing with them,” Haire said.
Both St. John’s and St. Mary’s will be “Celebrating Our Nation” on Wednesday, Jan. 29. St. Mary’s will hold a 8:35 a.m. tug of war competition between local police officers and firefighters. St. John’s day includes students making unique prayer cards.
“These are for the people who make our nation a wonderful place. They’ll be in shades of red, white and blue and when they’re placed together, it will create the American flag,” Langenwalter said.
St. John’s prayer cards are expected to be on display as soon as Thursday, Jan. 30. On that day, St. John’s students will join St. Mary’s students in a shared mass.
“This week-long celebration has been and will continue to be a lot of fun,” Langenwalter said.
