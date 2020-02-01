Catholic Schools Week concludes in Twin Towns Area

Throughout the past week, youth and Twin Towns Area residents celebrated Catholic Schools Week.
Students, faculty and family at St. John’s School, Wahpeton, and St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, had opportunities to learn more about learning, serving, leading and succeeding. The week is a national event sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association.
“We want to showcase what makes Catholic schools the best when families are looking to find the right school,” the association stated.
Youth had the opportunity to show off their maturity. To celebrate the 100th day of the school year, St. John’s had students and staff dress like they were 100 years old.
Participants took to the activity, breaking out the shawls, oversized jewelry, walkers, enormous glasses and more. Matthew Petersen, a fifth grader, sported a colorful look with a fluorescent pink wig that went with his caftan and elaborate necklace.
There were also chances for families to share time with their students and learn more about the ideas they learn.
“Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, we, as educators, are growing with them,” St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire said Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Catholic Schools Week concludes Saturday, Feb. 1 with the Steak and Wine Dinner at St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge.
