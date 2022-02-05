Catholic Schools Week held at St. John’s

Faith, excellence, service, knowledge, imagination, devotion and fun were just some of the qualities celebrated by St. John’s School and its community beginning Saturday, Jan. 29.
The downtown Wahpeton school, celebrating 130 years in 2022, observed Catholic Schools Week. As always, the event was considered a wonderful celebration for students and staff alike. Daily News visited St. John’s School throughout Catholic School Week, even tagging along when some students went on a special field trip.
Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30 recognized faith, excellence and service in the St. John’s Catholic Church parish. The days included testimonials from St. John’s School’s parents who are parishioners before all masses. As well, students participated in the four masses held that weekend.
“Candy was given out after all masses to help celebrate our school and show our gratitude to the parish,” Principal Renee Langenwalter said.
Faith, excellence and service in the community was recognized Monday, Jan. 31. The day included students paying $1 to ignore the dress code, dress crazily and raise money for the American Heart Association. Students also signed banners to thank community leaders and at 1:50 p.m., some students teamed up with citizens including Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer to try their luck at trivia.
“I know Wayne loves to run and I know he also loves to plant trees,” said physical education teacher Kelly McNary, serving as the event emcee. “(Darcie Huwe) would be a great person to have on our mathletes team at the end of the year.”
Beyer and Huwe, Wahpeton’s finance director and auditor, were joined by Officer Tyler Mauch, Wahpeton Police Department, Deputy Jason Weber, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, first grade teacher Kaja Kaste and businessman Jason Ehlert, Ehlert Excavating.
“He does a lot around our community and he takes a lot of time to do it right,” McNary said about Ehlert. “If you drive by our baseball park this spring, you’re going to be quickly surprised to see how nice it looks.”
Faith, excellence and service in St. John’s students was recognized Tuesday, Feb. 1. In observance of the 100th day of school, students and staff were asked to either dress like 100-year-olds or wear 100 of something. By lunchtime, which included a visit from St. John’s graduates who are now part of the class of 2022, the cafeteria was filled with a combination of “little old” ladies and gentlemen and students with decked out duds.
The next day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, included recognition of faith, excellence and service across the nation. Along with the invitation to dress as heroes and superheroes, the day featured students making cards to thank America’s soldiers. Third and fifth graders also visited the Leach Home, Wahpeton, to sing religious and patriotic favorites.
While the temperatures dropped, the fun continued. Faith, excellence and service in vocations was recognized Thursday, Feb. 3. School Spirit Day included dressing up in the school colors of red and white, holding a living rosary prior to the morning mass and remembering the seminarians and nuns of St. Francis and the Carmelite Sisters.
Catholic Schools Week is actually being extended slightly this year. Because of high wind chills, sledding in Chahinkapa Park that was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 has been moved to Monday, Feb. 7. Pajama day was nevertheless held with the fun of hot chocolate in the classrooms, a scavenger hunt and a staff luncheon.
Daily News congratulates St. John’s School on Catholic Schools Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.