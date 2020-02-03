Caucuses nearing for North Dakota

In just over a month, North Dakota’s Republicans and Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses.
The state’s “firehouse caucuses” are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10. A firehouse caucus is so named because the candidate selection usually happens in a public place like a firehouse. The caucus is run by a political party rather than the state government.
Both the Republicans and Democrats are expected to have 2020 firehouse caucus sites in Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. Locations had not been determined as of Monday, Feb. 3.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, currently faces a handful of challengers from his party in some states and at least 11 active Democratic challengers nationwide. Additional Republican candidates include former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., and Rocky De La Fuente, a 2016 presidential candidate with the Reform and American Delta parties.
Twelve candidates will be on the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan ballot, the league announced in January. They are:
• U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
• former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
• former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
• former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
• former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. (who dropped out of the race on Friday, Jan. 31)
• U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii
• U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn.
• former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
• U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
• hedge fund manager Tom Steyer
• U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
• entrepreneur Andrew Yang
A majority of the remaining Democratic candidates, minus Bennet, Bloomberg, Gabbard and Patrick, have already qualified for the next televised debate. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST Friday, Feb. 7.
President Trump is scheduled to hold his 2020 State of the Union Address at 8 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 4. The following afternoon, the U.S. Senate will conclude Trump’s impeachment trial with a vote on whether to acquit or convict the president.
“The Senate voted 51-49 Friday (Jan. 31) to reject calling new witnesses — a critical defeat for Democrats,” ABC News reported.
Republicans, including North Dakota senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, currently make up a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate. The minority includes Minnesota senators Klobuchar and Tina Smith. In addition to all Democratic senators, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted for witnesses.
While the Senate will likely acquit President Trump, their vote would not invalidate the U.S. House of Representatives’ votes for impeachment.
Both previously impeached U.S. presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — did not receive enough votes in the Senate for conviction and removal from office. They are still considered impeached presidents because of the U.S. Constitution.
“(The president) shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment,” it states.
While the impeachment trial continued Monday, the Iowa caucuses were held. They’re considered the traditional first event of the presidential primary season. Results were expected to be reported beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Following the Iowa caucuses, Republicans and Democrats in New Hampshire will hold their presidential primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Democrats will hold the Nevada primary on Saturday, Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Saturday, Feb. 29. Republican primaries for those two states have been cancelled.
District 25 Republicans, southeastern North Dakota, will hold a district convention to elect delegates for March’s state convention. It will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton.
North Dakota Democrats will hold their state convention March 19-22 in Minot. North Dakota Republicans will hold their convention March 27-29 in Bismarck.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Similar to the state conventions, it is tradition for the non-incumbent party to hold its convention first.
The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nearly 63 percent of North Dakota voters chose the Republican ticket in the 2016 presidential election. The Democratic-Nonpartisan ticket received just over 27 percent. The remaining approximate 10 percent was split among Libertarian, write-in, Green, Constitution and American Delta candidates.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.