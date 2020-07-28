Ed and Marlene Straus, Wahpeton, woke up to an unexpected sight Saturday, July 25.
An early morning storm caused two lawn chairs to get unnaturally entwined in the Straus’ shrubbery. Trees in the front and back yards were also uprooted, a heavy planter ended up in a fountain and walnuts traveled several hundred feet to land in the Straus’ lawn.
“We couldn’t even put them like this if we wanted to,” Marlene Straus said as she checked out the caught chairs.
Last weekend was the fourth time this summer the Straus received property damage from a storm. They’ve had many trailer loads of debris, Marlene Straus said. In addition to Ed and Marlene Straus, neighbor Marty Boyer helped clear the scene.
Storm conditions are not forecast to return to the Twin Towns Area until the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 5. There is a 40 percent chance of a.m. thunderstorms that day, weather.com reported.
