What caused a weekend straw and hay fire at Masonite Primeboard, Wahpeton, is not expected to be revealed before Friday, Aug. 28.
Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht, a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department, said the North Dakota State Fire Marshal was at the fire site Monday, Aug. 24. In an email sent to Lambrecht, the fire marshal said there wouldn’t be any information to release until week’s end.
A fire in the stacks of Masonite’s straw bales was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. The straw is the raw material used to make wheat straw door cores for interior doors.
“A large plume of smoke in Wahpeton could be seen for miles around Friday night as area fire crews and law enforcement responded,” Daily News previously reported.
Flames were still visible Monday afternoon when Eric Klindt, an aerial spray pilot with Wilbur-Ellis, Wahpeton, flew over the site. In addition to water, class A foam will be used both aerially and from firetrucks in an attempt to extinguish the fire.
“Masonite doesn’t want anything used on the unaffected bales,” Lambrecht said Monday. “Tonight, the fire department will be out to continue monitoring and fighting the fire. At some point, we are going to work to open up the pile for extinguishing.”
Winds as strong as 20 miles per hour are forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 25. Because of this, the fire department’s priorities include preventing further spread of the fire or conditions which could cause a second fire, whether through flames, embers or smoke.
The fire will continue to burn for days as a controlled burn, Daily News previously reported. This is due to the circumstances of the fire, as well as the condition of the bales on the Masonite plant’s grounds.
Emergency management had considered the use of flame retardant, which is primarily earmarked for use with forest fires. The class A foam is an effective, cost-efficient firefighting tool.
“The lighter you have it, the easier it’s going to slide through. You want it to be thicker, to keep it from blowing off,” Lambrecht said.
Firefighters have been on scene round the clock. Responding agencies included the Wahpeton Fire Department, Richland County Emergency Management, North Dakota Dept. of Health — Air Quality Division and North Dakota Dept. of Emergency Services.
While the public is not under any immediate danger, as the smoke is considered a natural product of burning wheat straw, residents are advised to await any emergency messages. Should air patterns change, it’s recommended to close all windows and air intake systems, avoid being outside for prolonged periods if you have a respiratory condition and to keep away from the Masonite site.
“We’ll keep the public up to date with Everbridge,” Lambrecht said. “We’re in the game plan right now of trying to mitigate the smoke and letting the fire burn down.”
Fire departments from Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Dwight and Mooreton, North Dakota, as well as the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Wahpeton Police Department and Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge, also responded at the scene Friday.
“Large ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze with water from above,” Daily News previously reported. “Fire crews fought flames from all angles around the straw stacks, which are several stories tall.”
From there, a light breeze blew smoke up and over Wahpeton. As night fell, the breeze disappeared and the smoke paired with humid, warm conditions, causing it to hold over the community.
Rainfall between Sunday and Monday did not help, Lambrecht said. If anything, it just made the ground muddy.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
