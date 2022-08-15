Purchase Access

After more than two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s leading public health agency has lightened its guidelines pertaining to the virus. The Centers for Disease and Prevention Control has cited the country’s heightened ability to deal with the virus using tools like vaccinations, boosters and treatments.

People will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. The CDC now recommends wearing a high quality mask for 10 days and getting tested on the fifth day.



