After more than two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s leading public health agency has lightened its guidelines pertaining to the virus. The Centers for Disease and Prevention Control has cited the country’s heightened ability to deal with the virus using tools like vaccinations, boosters and treatments.
People will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. The CDC now recommends wearing a high quality mask for 10 days and getting tested on the fifth day.
The new guidelines also say that folks no longer have to remain six feet away from each other in public settings.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” guidelines author Greta Massetti said. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
These guidelines also reiterate points that the CDC would like people to understand more thoroughly. This includes still isolating when testing positive for COVID-19, even if vaccinated, isolation must restart if symptoms worsen or begin again after initial isolation and if symptoms are moderate or severe, isolation needs to be completed through day 10.
It is no longer recommended for asymptomatic individuals in community settings to be tested without having been exposed to the virus.
The CDC will continue to focus efforts on preventing severe illness and post-COVID conditions, while ensuring everyone has the information and tools they need to lower their risk, according to their website.
