Celebrating a Centennial

Janet Dotzenrod, center, seated, posed for a photo with her great-grandchildren. The Dotzenrod family and friends gathered Saturday, May 20 for Janet's 100th birthday party at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton.

 Courtesy Ashley Gerner

Janet Dotzenrod’s family is blessed to be able to celebrate having the 100-year-old in their lives, her son Joel said.

The Dotzenrod family and Janet’s friends gathered Saturday, May 20 for her birthday party at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Janet’s celebration came two days after her milestone birthday.

Celebrating a Centennial

Janet Dotzenrod and her children. Clockwise from top left: Paul Dotzenrod, Joel Dotzenrod, Janet Dotzenrod and Laurie Bradley. Janet and her late husband, Rudy, had a fourth child, the late Betty.


Tags