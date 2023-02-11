Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars

Sidney Poitier receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a hug, in 2009 by Barack Obama.

 Photos Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.

When I was five years old, Whoopi Goldberg spoke to me.

Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars
Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars


Tags