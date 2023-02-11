Celebrating Black actors, directors, writers and stars

Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.
When I was five years old, Whoopi Goldberg spoke to me.
Okay, not me, personally. (I wish!) In 1994, Whoopi hosted the 66th Annual Academy Awards, making history as both the first woman and Black person to host the Oscars by herself. She currently holds the record for both, four times total.
“Sister Act” was a big deal for my family. Seriously, there’s a home movie of me and my siblings singing “I Will Follow Him” (“I wuv him, I luv him!”). So, when Whoopi declared to all the kids at home that they, too, could grow up to win an Oscar — like she did for “Ghost,” or Louis Gossett Jr. did for “An Officer and a Gentleman,” a movie Gene Pinkney recently referred to in this paper, or Hattie McDaniel did for “Gone with the Wind,” an experience which included acclaim along with segregation — it meant something.
I suspect those words in 1994 meant, and means, something greater for non-white youth. This year, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of historian Donald Bogle’s landmark examination of long-established stereotypes, “Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies and Bucks: An Interpretive History of Blacks in Films.” Since 1973, Bogle has explored the sidekick stereotype, continued to write about Black history in many fields of entertainment and furthered the cause of awareness.
I’m not going to be patronizing or dishonest and pretend that here in 2023, the issues of representation, dignity and artistic worth for projects and roles available to Black talent have all been solved. Efforts are still being made to improve diversity in show business, and may they continue.
Black History Month, as well as “awards season,” is a fine time for appraisal and reflection. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that my list is hardly exhaustive — send in your favorites, folks! — here are 10 pivotal Black men and women when it comes to motion pictures.
Sidney Poitier
The history of Blacks in Hollywood did not begin with Sidney Poitier, who made his credited movie debut in 1950. There are times it feels like it, though. Poitier, the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, earned the award with 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” It depicts the bond between a handyman and immigrant Catholic nuns. The community and spiritual fulfillment dramatized on screen will surely resonate this Lenten season.
Dorothy Dandridge
“Carmen Jones,” the 1954 movie of Oscar Hammerstein II’s modernized version of Bizet’s “Carmen,” starred Dorothy Dandridge in the title role. While Dandridge’s singing was dubbed and she did not win the Oscar, “Carmen Jones” continues to gain new fans, including people who love musicals and new storytelling, plus aficionados of old school glamour. It’s a happy ending for a story which sadly ended too soon in 1965.
Cicely Tyson
Speaking of glamour … No, but honestly, when I think of Cicely Tyson, I think of endurance. By time of her death in 2021 at age 96, Tyson could count an Oscar, three Emmys, a Tony, the Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom among the treasures on her mantel. None of those would matter if not for the dynamic, compelling, deeply entertaining and engaging woman behind all of those roles.
Whoopi Goldberg
I think I’ve pretty well explained what Whoopi Goldberg means to me, but let’s also acknowledge her work as an activist and as a public figure. Heck, next year, I might have to do a list of 10 pivotal Black Americans in TV history, and she’ll show up on that one, too. Whoopi has talked about appreciating and studying many legends when their movies aired on TV in her girlhood. Well, from one fan to another …
Spike Lee
Spike Lee is another person that you just can’t picture the story of Black moviemaking existing without him. For nearly 40 years, whether it’s comedies, original dramas, biographies, musicals, documentaries — all in their own way, unmistakable American epics — Lee has presented stories that transcend. They reveal us, they make us question and they are nothing less than unforgettable. “And that’s the truth, Ruth.”
Denzel Washington
This list was not intended just to highlight people who’ve gotten or been nominated for Oscars. That would be shallow. Nevertheless, thinking of movies and performances that endure does inevitably bring one back to the winners, the acclaimed, the icons. Make no mistake, Washington is an icon. He was when he won Best Supporting Actor for 1989’s “Glory.” And he was when he won Best Actor for 2001’s “Training Day.”
Halle Berry
Can you tell that I feel kinship with fellow fans? If Berry’s work in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball,” which earned her the first Best Actress Oscar for a Black woman, wasn’t enough, her heartfelt, appreciative words of the women who came before her (including Dorothy Dandridge, whose life story earned Berry an Emmy) and her peers, certainly is. Sisterhood never goes out of style. Berry should also be recognized for her continued presence as a movie and TV star.
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Some, like myself, thought Gina Prince-Bythewood would become the first Black woman nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. While this did not happen, Prince-Bythewood has the achievement of making 2022’s “The Woman King” alongside female writers Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, with a cast including Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega. Progress continues.
Jordan Peele
The Wilsons of 2019’s “Us” received my highest compliment for movie characters: I could believe that if they weren’t in a movie, they’d go see it themselves. The blending of comedy and horror, social commentary and what-the-hell’s-going-to-happen-next?! excitement makes each new project from Peele something to anticipate, appreciate and remember. He makes moviegoing a thrill again, and I love him for it.
Michael B. Jordan
A movie star. A capital-M, capital-S Movie Star. So many talents on this list have done so much, in front and behind of the camera. I feel certain that Jordan will continue on the paths of his predecessors, parlaying his current fame for a lifetime of acclaim. But even if he didn’t, even if he “just” existed as a capital-M, capital-S Movie Star, think of what that means to the next generation. “He’s done it, and I can do it.” Godspeed.