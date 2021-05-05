Celebrating childcare providers

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 18 active childcare providers, many of whom have been in practice for over 20 years. In the month of May, Wilkin County Family Services is looking to recognize the men and women who work long, patient hours caring for others’ children.
Dave Sayler, family services director, submitted a resolution to the Wilkin County Board to deem May Child Care Provider Month. He also hopes to recognize May 7 as Child Care Provider Day.
Grant County Licensing Social Worker Kim Gulbrandson wants childcare providers to be seen as the professionals they are, she said. Childcare providers are licensed through the state of Minnesota, but apply through the county. Gulbrandson oversees childcare provider licensing for both Wilkin and Grant counties. As a former childcare provider herself, Gulbrandson has a valuable perspective.
“We really want to give them credit, they’re professional business owners caring for children,” Gulbrandson said.
Childcare is difficult work, but ultimately rewarding, provider Cindie VanTassel said. VanTassel has been a provider for nearly 32 years. Some of the children she watched over early in her career have grown up and had children of their own, and now she watches over them. She now oversees seven children.
“Things change as a provider as you get older,” VanTassel said. “You go through the peer part of it, where you’re the same age or younger as some of the parents when you start out. Then, you’re the same age as the parents, and now you’re old enough to be the parent to the parent.”
One of the biggest misconceptions people have about her line of work is that it’s easy. Childcare is about so much more than dropping children in front of a TV and giving them nap time, she said.
VanTassel can list off a hundred duties behind her title. She is a caregiver, a lover, a cook, a friend. She must foster a loving, nurturing environment where the children can learn. The most difficult part of her job can be juggling all of the children’s needs at one time, but seeing the children learn, grow and smile is reward enough.
“You become their other mom. Many of them call you mom, and it’s like, ‘No, it’s Ms. Cindie. Mommy will be here later for you to go home with,” VanTassel said.
VanTassel runs her business out of her home in south Breckenridge and accepts children aged 0-5. There is a shortage of services for infants in the childcare industry – an additional license is required for providers who accept toddlers and infants, Gulbrandson said, and providers usually only take on two youth under the age of 2.
Childcare providers are an essential service, VanTassel said. Society would cease to function without them because many modern families are two-worker households. But, it can be difficult to find providers in small towns and rural areas. Wilkin County is unique in that it has 18 providers who have a wealth of experience in the field.
“I love working with Wilkin County. We have great lines of communication that have really worked, and Wilkin County has some amazing providers who have been doing it for a long time. Wilkin County is so lucky to have them,” Gulbrandson said.
At VanTassel’s house, a typical day starts with breakfast and free play before moving into preschool activities, lunch and nap time. She also makes sure to leave ample time for open-ended play, where children can stretch their imaginations. What she won’t allow is screen time.
“I think that’s what is really lacking in our society in children today, is being able to use their imagination,” VanTassel said. “So many of the toys or screens give them one option to do, whereas if you’re using blocks or Legos, animals, cars and trucks, you can turn that into so many different scenarios.”
Childcare has undergone a number of changes over VanTassel’s career. Childcare providers have more rules and regulations, they must go through an enhanced background check and certain classes, like childhood development, are required.
Childcare providers can conduct their business at their home, in a basement, at a rented house or apartment, or any other location that meets the minimum standards and is able to be licensed. Gulbrandson said they encourage people to be creative with finding a space to host the children.
Though the process may sound cumbersome, anyone that can pass a background check can work to become a childcare provider, Gulbrandson said. There is also help from the state through www.childcareawaremn.org. Start-up grants are available for interested individuals.
“I have a passion for family childcare providers. I know what it’s like to be on the other end, so I really like to be able to help guide their questions or resources and be able to help them that way,” Gulbrandson said.
Individuals interested in become a childcare provider can contact Gulbrandson at (218) 685-8212.
